In the world of celebrity couple names, we know Branjelina, Bennifer, and now...Stedward, comprised of Stede Bonnett and Edward "Blackbeard" the Pirate. While the two didn't end up together on Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death, fans have their fingers (and toes) crossed that the two will find their way back to one another in Season 2, premiering October 5 on Max. Season 2 has quite a few loose ends to wrap up to get back the lovable ship of pirates we knew before Ed went back to being...well, Blackbeard. With Season 1 filmed mostly in a soundstage at Warner Bros., the show is a gorgeous example of what can be accomplished within four walls with the right set decoration, costuming, writing, and casting (among basically everything else in the show). Created and written by David Jenkins (People of Earth), the show is also executive produced (and sometimes directed) by Blackbeard himself, Taika Waititi.

When last we left our unlikely heroes, things were a bit in shambles. Stede Bonnett's (Rhys Darby) seeming abandonment of new love Ed/Blackbeard (Waititi), leaves Blackbeard a heartbroken mess, bringing him back to his more evil routes (after he builds a pillow fort, of course); Stede's wife, Mary (Claudia O'Doherty) attempts to kill him after he unexpectedly returns and puts her new blossoming art career as "The Widow Bonnett," as well as her romantic relationship with her art teacher at risk; and our lovely band of pirates are abandoned on an island. With all this bad news, it was nice to have a couple light-hearted moments in the finale: Oluwande (Samson Kayo) and Joe (Vico Ortiz) get together, Blackbeard writes a Taylor Swift-worthy breakup anthem in his fort, and we get a heartwarming montage of Stede and Ed as Mary describes the meaning of "true love." But the best moment of the finale? Stede's reply to Mary's question asking the name of the woman Stede has fallen in love with: "His name is Ed." Pirate swoon.

Rhys Darby As Stede Bonnett

There are few times in comedy when a character is so perfectly named as Stede Bonnett, and so perfectly cast as Rhys Darby. This lightning-in-a-bottle combination makes Our Flag Means Death so great and keeps us rooting for Stede and his ragtag crew. The lead of the series, Darby will undoubtedly be back for Season 2, and fans will be itching for him to get back together with Blackbeard (lovingly known as "Ed"), whom he kissed in the last episode.

Stede is played by comedian Darby, who gripped America's hearts not just in the quirky television show The Flight of The Concords, but also as Jim Carey's boss in 2008's Yes Man. (Who could forget Darby's character, Norman (another perfectly named character for the actor) in head-to-toe Harry Potter costuming, mouthing along the words to the film?) Darby is a fantastic actor, not just in the silly moments, as he can reel in the funny at the right moments, making the more serious scenes in Our Flag Means Death heartbreaking when they need to be. Darby has also appeared in the recently rebooted Jumanji films and is currently recording a voice for the Jumanji: Wild Adventures video game, set to be released later this year.

Taika Waititi As Blackbeard/"Ed"

Oh boy, did we leave Blackbeard in a messy post-breakup era? Believing that Stede has forever abandoned him, Blackbeard takes back his invitation for his crew to call him "Ed," cancels the talent show (arguably the most tragic loss of the finale), abandons most of our adorable pirates on a patch of sand that can hardly be called an island, and cuts off his crew member's toe and forces him to eat it. Yikes. While only some of these are normal reactions to heartbreak, viewers have their fingers crossed that in season two, Blackbeard will return to the Ed we grew to know and love him as.

Waititi is a highly regarded director and actor, creating and often appearing in the hit FX show What We Do In The Shadows, which is now heading into its sixth season. Waititi is also known for directing, writing, and starring in the 2019 hit Jojo Rabbit, where he won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Joel Fry As Frenchie

One of the more reliable members of Stede's crew, Frenchie serves as a more calming presence among the often rowdy crew, often playing his lute and speaking words of wisdom to those around him. Frenchie will hopefully stand as a voice of reason in season two, in what is sure to be a shaky reunion between Stede and Blackbeard, who both seem to respect his opinion.

Yes, you do know Fry from somewhere. The actor was a real standout in Disney+'s 2021 smash hit Cruella, where he played one of Cruella's (Emma Stone) sidekicks, Jasper. Fry also appeared in eight episodes of HBO's Game of Thrones, as well as films like Silent Night, Yesterday, and Paddington 2. Hopefully, we will be seeing Fry in the long-awaited Cruella sequel, which has yet to start production.

Matthew Maher As Black Pete

One of the most adorable members of Stede's crew, Black Pete is a sweetheart through and through. His relationship with Lucius Spriggs (Nathan Foad) is a joy to watch, as the two compliment each other well and teach the rest of the crew - and the audience - an important lesson about unapologetic authenticity. Hopefully in Season 2, we'll be treated to more of Pete's darling nature, as well as more of his relationship with Spriggs.

Maher is no stranger to the screen. He has appeared in shows such as Nurse Jackie, Mozart In The Jungle, and films like Captain Marvel, and Marriage Story. Maher was a standout in the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck produced film Air, where he played Nike Creative Director Peter Moore with a portrayal that not only showed the emotion behind the creative life of Moore, but also served laugh-out-loud moments in his masterful performance. Maher is a great definition of the word "range," able to make us laugh and feel some heartbreaking emotions.

Samson Kayo As Oluwande

While more of a quiet presence, Oluwande is perhaps the most trusted member of Stede's crew. After Izzy (Con O'Neil) is mutinied, it's Oluwande who is voted the new captain of the ship, showing his mates' faith in him. His relationship with fellow pirate Jim (Vico Ortiz) is a wonderful addition to the other romances onboard "The Revenge." Backed by a strong friendship, the strength of Oluwande and Jim as a couple would serve as a terrific example for Steede and Ed in season two of how true love wins in the end.

This is not Kayo's first time playing a pirate, as he portrayed one in the 2020 Robert Downey Jr. film Dolittle. Also on Kayo's resume is Judd Apatow's The Bubble, as well as Drunk History: UK, and voiced Baby Bear in the animated hit Puss In Boots: The Last Wish.

Vico Ortiz As Jim

Jim has had quite the journey aboard "The Revenge." After their father died, they were taught by a nun to be a fierce knife thrower, a talent that comes in handy when they revenge their father's death during season one. They joined Stede's crew alongside Oluwande, their love interest, and although they began as a stowaway, over time, Jim became a real member of the crew and a fan favorite.

Ortiz has guest starred in a range of television projects, including 9-1-1, American Horror Story, Everything's Gonna Be Okay, and Harley Quinn. Their role as Tova in The Sex Lives of College Girls was an instant favorite, and Our Flag Means Death was the perfect follow-up for the talented actor. Their scene as Jim floating in the ocean in a moment of freedom was brief but beautiful, and almost felt like it belonged in a separate project. It not only provided Ortiz a chance to flex their acting skills, but also brought a sophistication to a generally chaotic show.

Leslie Jones As Spanish Jackie

It is always a pleasure to spend time with Spanish Jackie, no matter how fleeting. Although Jackie only appeared in three episodes of Season 1, she is slated to come back in Season 2, and viewers couldn't be more delighted. With eighteen husbands and her claims to be twenty-five years old, Jackie's colorful personality is impossible to resist. She is perhaps one of the most anticipated parts to the return of the show, and is sure to be the source of a lot of the laugh out loud moments we experience watching Season 2.

Jones is a powerhouse comedian, having starred in Saturday Night Live for five years and solidifying herself as a standout as soon as she premiered on the show in 2014. Her career took off after her run on SNL, and includes popular films like Trainwreck, Ghostbusters, and Sing. She is also the host of ABC's rebooted Supermarket Sweep, based on the popular game show of the same name. Fans of Ru Paul's Drag Race will remember her iconic guest judging role on Season 12 of the hit show, where she could barely contain her excitement and became a viral moment for the show. Her expressive nature and natural humor make her fun to watch in any setting.

Minnie Driver As Anne Bonny

The character of Anne Bonny will be a fun addition to the show, as she is known throughout history as a real-life female pirate of Irish descent. Bonny lived around the time of Stede and his ship "The Revenge," and she is rumored to have disappeared from history after being captured and thrown in jail for her piracy. The legend goes that while she initially pretended to be pregnant to avoid being hanged, there is no official record of her death, and Bonny simply disappeared from the world altogether. With so little known about her life, Our Flag Means Death will be able to take her badass background and run with it in terms of storylines and relationships with other characters. She would make both a great teacher to Stede, and could also serve as a fierce competitor to Blackbeard and his newly revived evil attitude.

Minnie Driver is a well-known name in the acting world, appearing in film and television since the early 1990s. Her resume includes About A Boy, Speechless, Modern Family, Ella Enchanted, The Witcher, and Uproar, just to name a few. Her wide range in acting roles should serve her well as she enters the Our Flag Means Death world.

Ruibo Qian As Susan

While not much is known about Qian's Season 2 Character, an August 2023 Vanity Fair article noted that she'd be playing a merchant in the world of Stede and his crew. While we're always up for more members of "The Revenge," it's unclear whether or not Susan will be a bigger part in Stede or Blackbeard's storylines.

Qian boasts some series dramas in her past roles, with parts in Black Mirror, Jessica Jones, Mozart in The Jungle, New Amsterdam, and Orange is the New Black. Her comedic projects include Broad City, Living With Yourself, and High Maintenance. Our Flag Means Death is certainly another way for Qian to stretch that comedic muscle, and we can't wait to see what she brings to the table.