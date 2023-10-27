Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Our Flag Means Death.

The Big Picture Our Flag Means Death's Season 2 finale sees Stede and Zheng forming an unlikely alliance to take down the anti-piracy movement led by Ricky Banes.

Ed and Stede reunite after realizing that they can't live without each other, leading to a heartfelt reunion on the beach.

The season ends with the shocking loss of Izzy Hands, prompting Zheng, Ed, and Stede to join forces. A potential Season 3 may explore their new mission, although Ed and Stede are last seen settling into their new life as innkeepers.

Our Flag Means Death has been one of the most consistently engaging, surprising, and downright hilarious projects. Although initially the series seemed to be nothing more than an excuse for creator David Jenkins to poke fun at the “Golden Age of Piracy,” Our Flag Means Death has proven to be a more thoughtful examination of this brutal period in history, as well as a landscape for groundbreaking LGBTQIA representation. Although Our Flag Means Death is at its heart still a comedy, the series moves into more serious terrain in its second season as it analyzes the relationship between the pirate Captain “Ed” Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) and the former gentlemen, Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). Between an emotional death and some of the show’s greatest action sequences, Our Flag Means Death’s second season finale lays the groundwork for an exciting future.

Stede Forms an Unlikely Alliance in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2

Our Flag Means Death’s Season 2 finale, “Merman,” sees the crew of the Revenge finally taking back their territory from the evil Prince Ricky Banes (Erroll Shand). Banes was a former gentleman like Bonnet who similarly decided to abandon his position of integrity to take part in a life of piracy. However, a mismanaged attempt to get into the world of swashbuckling left Banes without a nose, but with a serious hatred for pirates. Banes levels his influence to start an anti-piracy movement and has the power of the British Army at his back. It is revealed in the previous episode that his intention is to bomb the fleet of ships owned by the pirate Queen Zheng Yi Sao (Ruibo Qian), the Chinese captain of the ship Red Flag.

Zheng and Stede have had their differences; she is a pirate of significant influence, and Stede has only just broken into the profession. However, Zheng and Stede realize that Banes presents a threat to all pirates and that they must team up if there’s any hope of defeating him and his forces. Stede and Zheng take down the British troops, stealing their uniforms for a final battle. It’s here where Stede’s development as a character is really shown. Although in the first season he was nothing more than a bumbling buffoon, Stede has now become a brave leader that is worthy of leading the crew of the Revenge.

Stede and Ed Finally Reunite in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2

Our Flag Means Death’s second season has focused on the slow-burn reunion of Stede and Ed; after parting ways at the end of the first season, the two pirates began to gradually realize how dispiriting life was without the other. Although Ed seemed content to deal with his issues privately, he realized how important Stede was to him after an attempted suicide. Despite professing his love to Stede, Ed decided that the life of piracy was behind him, choosing instead to take up life as a fisherman.

“Merman” reveals that Ed's attempt to change his ways doesn't last very long. Ed proves to be completely incompetent as a fisherman, and decides to bid that “simple” life farewell so that he can reunite with Stede aboard the Revenge. Ed’s fisherman friend (Cohen Holloway) gives him the advice of “If you were ever good at anything, go and do that;” for Ed, this means a life of piracy. He reunites with Stede on the beach as they help dispatch more of Banes’ forces.

Ed and Stede aren’t the only couple that finally commits to each other in the season finale. Lucius Spriggs (Nathan Foad) and Black Pete (Matthew Maher) exchange pirate vows of sorts on the Revenge in what proves to be a very odd wedding ceremony. Oluwande (Samson Kayo) also takes a moment to acknowledge his feelings for Zheng, who has proven to be a new ally to the crew of the Revenge.

'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2 Ends With a Shocking Loss and a New Mission

While Stede’s mission to retake the Revenge is successful, it unfortunately costs Ed’s most loyal first mate, Izzy Hands (Con O'Neill), his life. After the battle subsides, Izzy dies aboard the deck of the Revenge with the crew surrounding him. It’s a very emotional death that shows why Izzy has been one of the most well-developed characters in the series. While the first season saw Izzy berating and bullying Stede as he tried to get close to Ed, Izzy turned into a fan-favorite who proved his loyalty to both of his Captains. Izzy is buried with a cross made of his fake unicorn leg.

Izzy’s death prompts Zheng to propose another unexpected alliance. Although pirate crews aren’t necessarily known for working together, Zheng realizes that the combined forces of the Red Flag and the Revenge ended up being a successful team. She proposes that they all work together to hunt down those responsible for Izzy’s death, to which both Ed and Stede agree. However, it's Frenchie (Joel Fry) who leads the crew of the Revenge during the final moments of the episode; Ed and Stede have decided to settle down for a moment in their makeshift inn on the coast. Although Ed and Stede may have finally committed to each other, it doesn’t appear that their life of piracy is coming to an end anytime soon.

Will ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Have a Season 3?

A third season of Our Flag Means Death has yet to be announced, which may raise some concerning flags considering the frequency with which Max has been canceling their shows. Max has dropped more than a few popular shows with active fanbases, including The Other Two, Winning Time: The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty, Made for Live, Minx, and Westworld. Hopefully, the positive fan reaction to Our Flag Means Death will convince the network to keep the beloved pirate comedy on the air.

While a third season has yet to be confirmed, the end of “Mermen” suggests that Zheng, Ed, and Stede will all be working together again to avenge Izzy’s death. The ending of the true story isn’t exactly a pleasant one, but perhaps Our Flag Means Death will find another way to rewrite history.

All episodes of Our Flag Means Death are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

