Fans who have been eagerly awaiting news and updates for HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death can finally relax and celebrate. Now, it seems that the series is set to hoist those sails again and glide into the sunset in its sophomore season. Series star Samba Schutte has confirmed through a post on Instagram that the highly anticipated second season of the historical pirate comedy has wrapped filming for its next run.

The post of Schutte’s Instagram post does not have much to go on in terms of the photo shared. It is simply one of a clapperboard with “Take 1” and “That’s a wrap” written on it with the name of the comedy series below. Accompanying the photo is a message of gratitude from Schutte to the cast and crew of the series. In the caption, the actor also inclined fans to be excited about the things to come. The caption reads, “Absolute gratitude, honor, joy and love for the sweetest crew and the greatest cast. Oh the things to come. @dvidjenkins @taikawaititi @rhysiedarby ~ thank you.” Despite not offering much in terms of insight into what to expect as we set sail in the upcoming season, it does, however, feel good to know that filming is done and the move into post-production can’t be far off.

Our Flag Means Death is a historical comedy series that takes place during the time period referred to as the Golden Age of Piracy and is loosely based on the life of the gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby). Leaving behind his simple life and comfortable life in Barbados to prove himself as a pirate, Bonnet and his unlikely crew aboard his ship The Revenge go on many different adventures crossing paths with many famous characters of the time period, including Blackbeard, played by Taika Waititi. Schutte plays the Revenge’s cook, Roach.

The series is created and written by David Jenkins, who had previously released a small tease of the upcoming season when he took to social media to post an image of the script of Season 2's premiere episode. The cast of the series, alongside Waititi, Darby and Schutte, includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones. Serving as series executive producers include series star Waititi and showrunner Jenkins with the pair being joined by Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted. A change from the first season as regards the cast will see Guz Khan, who previously played one of Blackbeard’s crewmates, Ivan, not returning in the upcoming season.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 does not yet have an announced release date, but you can stream all episodes from Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max. You can see Schutte's Instagram post concerning the wrap of Season 2 and watch the trailer of the first season below: