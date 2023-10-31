Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Our Flag Means Death.

The Big Picture The Season 2 finale of Our Flag Means Death leaves a crucial storyline unresolved between Stede and Ed, who start a new life together without addressing their issues.

Stede and Ed's lack of communication and immaturity contribute to the destructive nature of their romantic bond, as shown throughout Season 2.

While Stede embraces his newfound fame and becomes egoistic, neglecting Ed's feelings, Ed seems to realize that their goals in life are contradictory, leading to another argument and potential separation.

Max's number-one original series Our Flag Means Death just wrapped up Season 2 last week with a very anti-climactic finale. The sophomore season has gone through massive plot twists, turning the story in an entirely new direction, and creator David Jenkins and writer John Mahone, who collaborated on the last episode, were inspired to look beyond the swashbuckler attitude to play on a more emotional side of the Revenge crew. The pirates lose a dear mate, celebrate a well-deserved wedding, and split ways to set sail onto the next, unmapped journey. Regardless of the tear-jerking moments, there was one crucial storyline the show failed to bring full circle.

Season 2 focuses on the aftermath of Stede and Blackbeard's sudden breakup from Season 1, and they both are shown coping with their feelings in drastically opposite ways. The couple reunites at the show's half-point but still struggles to communicate their hidden troubles — leading to another separation. When a happy ending seems to be just over the horizon, the anticipated finale brings the foolish pair officially back together through a rushed, cheesy beach run where Blackbeard ends up being the only one apologizing for his wrongdoings. The season ends without resolving the couple's underlying issue, and Stede and Ed leave the crew to start a new life as innkeepers together without understanding how toxic their relationship really is! Are they better as friends?

Our Flag Means Death Release Date March 3, 2022 Cast Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Rory Kinnear, Con O'Neill Main Genre Adventure Genres Comedy, Action, Adventure, Biography Rating TV-MA Seasons 2

Stede and Ed Aren't Meant for Each Other In 'Our Flag Means Death'

Image via Max

Since Season 1, Our Flag Means Death has been slow-burning the couple’s unexpected romance among the comical misadventures of the Revenge pirates. Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), aka the "Gentleman Pirate," had to learn how to be a pirate from level zero. It was evident that he was an amateur at best and approached all violent activities rather cowardly. With a chivalrous flare, Stede managed to form a loyal yet wacky crew (they all have a few screws loose too), and the more adventures he was thrown into, the better captain he became. After Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) joined Stede’s mates, both pirates began to change not only outwardly but mentally as well.

Blackbeard, aka Ed Teach, has the reputation of a ruthless, cold-blooded pirate whose Jolly Roger (flags used by pirates to identify their ship) scared enemies off before they even took a chance to raid his ship. At the time Ed takes over the Revenge and meets Stede, he's emotionally vulnerable and carrying heavy baggage from his past evils. His self-esteem is at a low point, secretly itching for change, and Stede's kind and optimistic personality brings new joy into his life. They do start as friends; Stede learns the ways of piracy from the good old Blackbeard, while Stede teaches the burnout notorious pirate how to enjoy the simple things like wearing fancy clothes or enjoying the sunset. As their relationship progresses, however, both of their lives are being led down different paths — their romantic bond turns out to be more destructive than expected.

At the end of Season 1, Stede and Blackbeard decide to run off together when imprisoned by the British. Without warning, Stede ruins their plans and abandons Ed to return to his wealthy family. This leaves Ed terribly hurt and confused. Only when Stede realizes Ed has been there for him all along does he leave his wife Mary (Claudia O'Doherty) and children again for the pirate life. Season 2 shows us the repercussions of the couple's breakup — especially on Blackbeard. Stuck in a deep depression, Ed folds into a violent, mid-life crisis aboard the Revenge, resulting in the abusive treatment of his crew. His rage rubs the pirates the wrong way, and the crew attempts to kill Blackbeard — knocking him into a coma.

In Episode 3, "The Innkeeper," Ed mentally struggles to stay alive in the "gravy bucket" (a middle point/limbo between life and death). When Stede finds his comatose body aboard the Revenge, he pleads for Ed to wake up: "I'm here. I'll never leave you. I'll never leave you again. I'm here. I'm here. You're safe." Keep in mind, Stede never utters the words "I'm sorry." Miraculously, Blackbeard does wake up from his vegetable state, but he remains very cold towards his former lover — as he rightfully should. Even in the following episode, "Fun and Games," when historical pirates Anne Bonny (Minnie Driver) and Mary Read (Rachel House) invite the bickering pair into their home for dinner, Stede tries to smooth talk his way back into Ed's heart without acknowledging or even explaining why he ditched Blackbeard for his now ex-wife. The pair obviously does not understand the importance of healthy communication when dealing with relationship problems. This fact alone shows both of their immaturity, though their childhood traumas are a huge factor.

Stede grew up without a loving father figure, who often told him that he was "a weak-hearted, soft-handed, lily-livered little rich boy." Similarly, Blackbeard suffered from an abusive father — he later killed him by rope strangling but claims "the Kraken" murdered his father due to PTSD. Stede and Ed are lost souls with a comparable past; however, that doesn't mean sharing those experiences benefits their overall connection. Season 2 showed us that their lack of communication and unwillingness to understand they’re both still healing, evolving into new people, and still learning how to love another person, pushes them even farther apart.

The "Gentleman Pirate" Is the Bad Guy in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2

Image via HBO Max

It's no secret that the "Gentleman Pirate" is the star of Our Flag Means Death. He has been a fan favorite since day one of the series, although the showrunners changed Stede Bonnet's character forever in Season 2. In Episode 6, after he kills the "king of cruelty" Ned Low (Bronson Pinchot), Stede starts to embrace his sudden fame very selfishly. He changes his gentle demeanor and becomes egoistic, neglecting how Blackbeard is feeling "the ick" from piracy. Ed mentions he wants to take things slow in their relationship, but Stede initiates more physical intimacy, bumping their relationship up to fourth base! With Stede embracing his newfound fame as a real pirate, Ed seems to become more turned off and decides to leave piracy to become a fisherman. It’s unavoidable that their goals in life are very contradictory, and that’s OK! But when the couple gets into another argument, it feels like a never-ending Ferris wheel of miscommunication. Stede calls Ed a "coward" for wanting to quit pirating, thinking he wants nothing to do with their relationship, and Ed storms off to pursue his new dream.

Rather than trying to flesh out the unresolved feelings between Ed and Stede, the very anti-climactic season finale focuses more on the revenge sought on the British army who have taken over Spanish Jackie’s and murdered the crew of "Pirate Queen" Zheng Yi Sao, played by Ruibo Qian. The last episode, "Merman," opens with a scene that shows viewers just how suitable the fisherman's life is for Blackbeard. We see the ex-pirate enjoy the calmness of the lake, appreciating the stillness of the moment, and it seems to be putting a smile on his face. "I used to view the sea as a battlefield. But now I can appreciate the bounty that it has to offer, and all the natural beauty that surrounds it." After trying to be kind, Blackbeard is taken for a loop when he is kicked out of the fishing community by his overly sensitive peers to do what he does best — being a pirate.

Only when Ed reads a lovely bottled letter from Stede does he wish to commit to love for good. The couple jump into each other's arms, sharing an intimate kiss, but the rushed reunion feels more like fan service than anything. Stede does not express any regrets about how he acted towards Ed during the finale. Blackbeard apologizes first and Stede still never owns up to his mistakes or acknowledges his partner's troubles. The season ends with the couple starting a new life as innkeepers, without any discussion of their past faults in their relationship. They have completely ignored each other’s “red flags” and are trying to rekindle their relationship on a foundation that is clearly not mentally stable.

Though Stede loves Ed with good intentions, his actions do not own up to his words. Blackbeard also has his faults, but throughout the seasons he seems to be the one who puts the most effort into changing for the goodness of the relationship. Stede is still figuring out who he is. They both are! Only a potential third season can tell us what will become of the goofy duo, but maybe they're really better off as friends.

Both seasons of Our Flag Means Death are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max