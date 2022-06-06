Our Flag Means Death will return to the high seas with one less crewmate on board. Guz Khan, who played Blackbeard's mate Ivan in the first season of the ensemble rom-com, revealed on Twitter that he will not be back for the recently announced Season 2.

Khan wrote in his message to fans that the choice to leave the lackey out of the upcoming second season came from on high. "This is the industry sometimes," he mentioned in his tweet, "they might be choosing a different direction creatively, maybe it’s financial decision, maybe they weren’t feeling your boy. But it’s all part of the journey, and that’s where the fun is for me!" For his brief appearances on the show, Ivan served loyally as one of the Ed Teach's henchmen alongside Fang (David Fane), whom he was hardly ever separated from. With his departure, Blackbeard's crew will be somewhat lighter going forward.

Our Flag Means Death made a name for itself with its first season by not only telling a comedic and curious historical tale of piracy but also for its LGBTQ+ representation. It centers on the real-life gentleman pirate, Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), who leaves behind his wife, kids, and cushy life in Barbados for a life of piracy partly to prove he's not a soft-handed, lily-livered, rich boy. Amidst the Golden Age of Piracy, Stede shows his complete lack of aptitude for the job, and his dysfunctional crew doesn't help matters; however, he quickly encounters the famed pirate Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). Blackbeard takes an interest in Stede's sophisticated, gentlemanly ways, and, through spending time with him aboard his ship, Revenge, Blackbeard grows fond of the odd pirate and falls in love with him despite their vast differences.

RELATED: How Taika Waititi's 'Our Flag Means Death' Performance Wrestles With Blackbeard's Legacy

While Khan is gone from the series, stars Darby and Waititi are sure to be back to continue the complex relationship between Stede and Teach. Season 1 also featured Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, Leslie Jones, and Fane

Khan's star has been rising as of late and his role in Our Flag Means Death only adds to his résumé. He previously gained some momentum in the industry as the star of Man Like Mobeen, which garnered three BAFTA nominations including two for Khan's performance. Khan also appeared in the Four Weddings and a Funeral miniseries, and in Army of Thieves as the crew's getaway driver, Rolph.

There's currently no release date set for Our Flag Means Death Season 2. Check out Khan's message to fans about his departure from the series below: