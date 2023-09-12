The Big Picture Our Flag Means Death Season 2 will be filled with heartache for Stede and Blackbeard, as they cope with their romantic troubles.

The new images show Blackbeard's rough pirate demeanor and Stede in a precarious situation, hinting at the challenges they will face.

Season 2 will focus on Stede and Blackbeard working towards a more mature form of love, as Stede tries to repair the damage he caused.

Our Flag Means Death is heading out to sea once again, with the Max original series returning for Season 2 in October. Following the romantic troubles left in Season 1's wake, the upcoming second season will be rife with heartache on all sides — but especially with Stede and Blackbeard. As the premiere draws closer, Entertainment Weekly debuted a new batch of images featuring the duo.

The new images give another look at what Stede (Rhys Darby), his crew, and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) have been up to since the Season 1 finale. After feeling betrayed and abandoned by Stede, Blackbeard continues being a rough around the edges kind of pirate, with one image showcasing his ability to snap in an instant as he seems to make an aggressive request or demand of Frenchie (Joel Fry). Meanwhile, Stede appears to be on the other end of a precarious situation, laying on the deck of a ship with a terrified expression on his face. Another image centers on Stede with his remaining crew — Roach (Samba Schutte), Wee John Feeney (Kristian Nairn), Oluwande (Samson Kayo), and The Swede (Nat Faxon).

As mentioned, Our Flag Means Death Season 2 will see Stede and Blackbeard cope with their heartbreak, each man channeling their energy in vastly different — but individually appropriate — ways. Stede, of course, reunites with the Revenge crew Blackbeard stranded in Season 1, sans Frenchie and Jim (Vico Ortiz), who joined up with Blackbeard. Viewers will also get more of Spanish Jackie (Leslie Jones) and meet some other new characters along the way played by Minnie Driver, Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Anapela Polataivao, Erroll Shand, and Bronson Pinchot.

'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2 Will See Maturity

When talking with Entertainment Weekly, show creator David Jenkins noted that Season 2 will focus on Stede and Blackbeard as they maybe work out "a more mature form of love[.]" Jenkins acknowledged that both men are "pretty immature," but that may yet change in the coming season. Moreover, Jenkins teased a little more of Stede's journey specifically, as he was the driving force behind Blackbeard's heartbreak: "It's interesting to see Stede have to figure out how to re-approach this guy that he really hurt. That's everybody who's ever been in a relationship where they had to repair it and apologize to their partner and try to figure out a way forward."

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 premieres with its first three episodes Thursday, October 5, on Max. Check out the new images below: