The Big Picture Get ready to set sail once more with Max's Our Flag Mean Death as the highly anticipated second season hits our screens this year.

Savvy viewers will be thrilled by the first look at the upcoming season, with new images revealing the return of Blackbeard, Stede, and their formidable crew.

Brace yourselves for an epic adventure this October, as the beloved characters embark on new, thrilling escapades on the high seas.

We’re hitting the high seas again laters this year as Max’s Our Flag Mean Death returns for its second season. After a little over a year of waiting, the streamer shared the first look at the upcoming season with a handful of new images, first debuted by Vanity Fair. The images catch viewers back up with Blackbeard, Stede, and his crew before they head back our screens this October.

Our Flag Means Death first debuted last year and follows Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a wealthy man who decides he wants to become a pirate — The Gentleman Pirate. So, he heads to sea with his trusty crew, running his ship a little differently than other pirates as he works to gain their respect. Along the way, they encounter the infamous Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), aka Edward Teach. As Stede and his crew try to deal with Blackbeard’s presence, a deeper connection begins to form between the two captains, surprising them both.

The new images feature Stede, Blackbeard, and some of Stede's crew, as well as welcoming a couple of new faces to the upcoming season. It seems that Stede and the others will head to land once more, caught in a couple of sticky situations from the look of it. Along with Stede, Black Pete (Matthew Maher), Wee John Feeney (Kristian Nairn), Roach (Sama Schutte), and Oluwande (Samson Kayo) are featured. Blackbeard and Spanish Jackie (Leslie Jones) share a scene together. Ruibo Qian joing as a merchant named Susan, with Minnie Driver guest starring as a real-life Irish pirate named Anne Bonny.

Where Did Our Flag Means Death Season 1 Leave Us?

Season 1 ended on quite the cliffhanger, especially where Stede and Blackbeard are concerned. Near the end of the season, Stede had tried to return to his old life, though neither he nor his wife Mary (Claudia O’Doherty) were in any way happy being with each other. Stede also tells her about his feelings for Blackbeard, and he and Mary devised an elaborate (and hilarious) stunt to help Stede get back to his crew and Blackbeard. Unfortunately, Blackbeard was devastated by Stede leaving, leading him down a dark spiral that brought him back to his more treacherous pirate ways — including taking over Stede’s ship, presumably killing Lucius (Nathan Foad), stranding the rest of the crew, and trying to recruit Jim (Vico Ortiz) and Frenchie (Joel Fry). All while Stede was on his way back. Just casual heartbreak things.

Our Flag Means Death was created by David Jenkins, known previously for the series People of Earth. Along with the mentioned cast, the series also stars Ewen Bremmer as Buttons, Nat Faxon as The Swede, Con O’Neill as Izzy, and David Fane as Fang. Guz Khan, who starred in Season 1 as Ivan, will not return for Season 2.

Check out the new images below: