Get ready to set sail once again when Our Flag Means Death (2022-) returns for its second season. The HBO Max comedy series created by David Jenkins (People of Earth) first premiered in March 2022 and garnered huge numbers in viewership and fans over the course of its episodic release. The show was praised for its refreshing and playful take on the pirate era of history and most importantly, its positive representation of LGBTQ+ characters and relationships. Much to the relief of the very vocal fans, the show was officially renewed in June 2022.

The series follows the aspiring pirate captain, Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), who left his life as a wealthy gentleman to sail the world. Aboard his ship called the Revenge, he travels with his motley crew who learn to adapt to his unconventional approach as a pirate. Though his awkward and gentle demeanor is a questionable fit for his role as Captain, Stede manages to cross paths with the dangerous Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). Yet, the unlikely pair who seem to be foils to each other end up forming a real connection that even blossoms into a romance. The show's fictitious take on these historical figures created an endearing and compelling story filled with goofy humor and delightful character dynamics all against the distinctive backdrop of the Golden Age of Piracy.

Consider the following guide below as your treasure map to learn about everything we know so far on Our Flag Means Death Season 2.

When and Where Is Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Coming Out?

The pirate comedy still remains exclusively on the HBO Max platform (soon to become Max), which is where viewers will be able to stream the upcoming second season. However, no official release date has been announced due to the numerous changes happening with HBO Max's parent company Warner Bros merging with Discovery. Some of these drastic changes included the quiet removal of shows from the streaming platform and written-off films like Batgirl or the most recent rebranding of HBO Max relaunching as Max. Currently, there seems to be no threat to Our Flag Means Death among these changes, but it remains to be seen when the show will officially be released hopefully at some point this year.

Is There a Trailer for Our Flag Means Death Season 2?

There is currently no trailer yet. However, considering the filming status (more on that below), it's highly probable that a teaser trailer has already been created with the available footage. So basically, it's a matter of waiting for Max to give the green light for the trailer to be released, which could potentially happen in the coming months. While you wait, here's a series trailer for Our Flag Means Death to tide you over.

What Do We Know About the Plot of Our Flag Means Death Season 2?

The end of the first season saw some exciting developments and sets up a lot for the next season. Currently, Stede and Ed are separated following their heartfelt disclosing of feelings towards each other. However, Stede ended up revisiting his wife and children to gain closure on that part of his life. He was last shown on a dinghy boat coming to the rescue of the Revenge crew, who were stranded on an island. Meanwhile, Ed has embraced his feared reputation once again, going by the name of the "Kraken", after being heartbroken by Stede running away. He controls the Revenge ship now with his crew (including Frenchie and Jim whom he separated from the others) and seeks to wreak havoc once again on the seas.

The most exciting part of Season 2 will be the reunion and reconciliation of Stede and Ed. Their romantic relationship has served as a profound cornerstone of the series that fans can't help but root for. There's also the potential for more fun and hilarious guest stars following the appearances of iconic actors like Leslie Jones (Ghostbusters), Fred Armisen (Portlandia), and Will Arnett (Arrested Development) in the first season.

When and Where Is Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Filming?

Back in June 2022, Taika Waititi revealed exclusively to Collider that Our Flag Means Death Season 2 would be filming in New Zealand (the first season was filmed in California) and that it was tentatively set to begin filming by October of the same year. The pirate comedy began production on the new season earlier than expected, with cameras rolling on September 25. Filming for the season wrapped by December 13, 2022.

Will There Be a Season 3 of Our Flag Means Death?

There has been no official announcement of renewal yet regarding a third season of the series. However, the pirate-era setting and lovable characters hold major potential for another season or two, especially with the fans' enthusiastic support of the show. We still must wait to see where Season 2 will take the story. Until then, the entire first season of Our Flag Means Death is available to stream on Max.

Who Are the Returning Cast of Our Flag Means Death Season 2?

Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi will return as Stede Bonnet and Ed Teach/Blackbeard respectively. The two New Zealand native actors are close friends who have known each other for over 20 years and previously collaborated on the 2007 comedy Flight of the Conchords. Darby has built a repertoire of supporting and guest roles on comedy projects like Wrecked and the recent 2017 and 2019 Jumanji movies. He will also feature in Waititi's upcoming film Next Goal Wins which will release in November later this year. Meanwhile, Waititi has been busy as a director, writer and executive producer for recent projects like Thor: Love and Thunder and Reservation Dogs. He is currently working on a new Star Wars film that is expected to release in 2025. He also has several other projects in the pipeline including Time Bandits, an upcoming Apple TV series, and a live-action film adaption of Akira.

Among the Revenge crew, the charming shipmates set to come back include Nathan Foad (Bloods) as Lucius, Stede's scribe and unofficial secretary, and Joel Fry (Cruella) as Frenchie, the musical crewmate who is superstitious towards cats. Also back are Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers) as Oluwande, the kind and most sympathetic crew member who's an ally to Stede, and the badass fighter Jim, who will be reprised by Vico Ortiz (The Sex Lives of College Girls). Samba Schutee (Sunnyside) will also return as Roach, the ship's cook and doctor. Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) returns as Buttons, the ship's first mate and seagull whisperer, along with Nat Faxon (Loot) who plays the clueless Swede. Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones) and Matthew Maher (Air) will reprise their roles as Wee John and Black Pete respectively.

Blackbeard's original posse is also expected to return, with Con O'Neill (The Batman) as Izzy, Ed's strict first mate, and David Fane (800 Words) as Fang. Unfortunately, one of the crew mates won't be returning, which is Ivan, who was played by Guz Khan (Four Weddings and a Funeral).