The Big Picture Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death will focus on the love and hate relationship between Stede Bonnett and Blackbeard, each dealing with their feelings in their own way.

The poster for Season 2 reflects the intertwined nature of Blackbeard and Stede, with their profiles forming a heart and a decaying skull, symbolizing both love and danger.

Fans can expect Season 2 to continue blending pirate adventures, comedy, and LGBTQIA+ representation, challenging norms and exploring themes of identity and sexuality in a tender and welcoming manner.

Love is in the air… are words you never thought would be associated with a pirate show, but here we are. Our Flag Means Death is finally coming back for Season 2, and Max revealed that October will be a whole pride pirate month! In order to tease the upcoming episodes, the streamer unveiled a poster that makes no secret about its theme: The new episodes will be all about the love and... hate(?) relationship of Stede Bonnett (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). The first teaser trailer was also revealed today.

Of course, Stede is a lot more open to it after finally engaging in a relationship that is true to his heart, while Blackbeard fights it. So the interesting part will be to witness how each half of the couple deals with their feelings. But if the poster is any indication, it will be a troubled road (or a revolting sea) until the pirates can meet in the middle. And for fans who miss the show terribly, the great news is that Season 2 will start off pretty hefty: Three episodes are set to debut at once on October 5.

The Season 2 poster is also an interesting piece to analyze: With Darby and Waititi’s black and white profiles against a black backdrop, it makes an obvious reference to Blackbeard and also to the fact that the duo is intertwined. Love and violence are suggested with a sword and a rose and — the best part – Blackbeard and Stede’s heads form both a heart and the traditional pirate symbol of the decaying skull. Again, it’s still a pirate show and danger is all around.

What to Expect From Season 2 of 'Our Flag Means Death'

Our Flag Means Death is created and showrun by David Jenkins (People of Earth) and the show has been praised for the efficient way in which it blends together pirate adventures, comedy and a surprising number of LGBTQIA+ characters. The series approaches themes like identity, sexuality and challenges the concept of normalcy in tender and welcoming ways, and that’s what fans are expecting Season 2 to continue to do.

Returning cast members for Season 2 include Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Leslie Jones. The crew will be joined by newcomers Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Anapela Polataivao, Erroll Shand, Minnie Driver and Bronson Pinchot.

Max premieres Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death on October 5 with three episodes. The remaining five will roll out weekly through October 26. You can check out the poster below:

Check out the official synopsis here: