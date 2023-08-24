This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Our Flag Means Death fans rejoice! Season two is officially confirmed to return to Max this October, bringing back your favorite stars Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, and Vico Ortiz.

Get ready for more pirate adventures as your patience pays off. Max's hit series promises a thrilling second season with new faces joining the cast.

While an exact release date hasn't been announced yet, mark your calendars for October and prepare for more swashbuckling action and comedy on the high seas.

Land ahoy! The horizon just started to look a little bit brighter with a welcome piece of information for Our Flag Means Death fans. Vanity Fair announced today that Max is going to bring the loud and proud group of pirates back for Season 2 in October. Once again, the series will center around the crew of the Revenge, a pirate ship that is captained by Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and the famous pirate Blackbeard (Taika Waititi).

Season 2 was filmed in the second semester of last year, and extended till late 2022. While it's not clear why it took this long to finish the season, we have to factor in that the comedy series does feature a good number of special effects, which suggests a long post-production phase. On top of that, Warner Bros. Discovery (and Max by extension) has been going through a complicated phase with content removal and unpopular decisions. So there’s also a chance that Our Flag Means Death’s Season 2 was just waiting around till it was finally time to decide where to put it.

The Our Flag Means Death release window comes as a breath of fresh air for the LGBTQIA+ community, since there aren’t that many shows that truly champion diversity in all forms and we just lost A League of Their Own a second time. The pirate series has been celebrated for its approach to sensitive topics like discovering your own identity, how the LGBTQIA+ community is often forced to create its own family and, most important of all – bringing all those themes to the table without making a fuss about it and presenting them as natural.

Our Flag Means Death Fans Are Ready to Be Inspired All Over Again

Our Flag Means Death has touched so many people it inspired a convention: The Our Con Means Death unofficial convention took place last September in the UK, and it invited everyone to just spend a weekend together to geek out over the series and find people who treat you in the way that the characters treat each other on the show: With love, respect and admiration.

The cast of Our Flag Means Death will feature returning cast members Nathan Foad (Bloods) as Lucius, Joel Fry (Cruella) as Frenchie, Samson Kayo as Oluwande Vico Ortiz (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Jim, Samba Schutee (Sunnyside) as Roach, Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting) as Buttons, Nat Faxon (Loot) as Swede, Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones) as Wee John, Matthew Maher (Air) as Black Pete, Con O'Neill (The Batman) as Izzy and David Fane (800 Words) as Fang. New cast members include Minnie Driver (The Witcher: Blood Origin) and Ruibo Qian (Mozart in the Jungle).

Max premieres Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death this October. A specific release date and trailer are yet to be unveiled by the streaming platform.