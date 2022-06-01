HBO Max has confirmed today that Our Flag Means Death has been renewed for a second season. The comedy series stars Taika Waititi as the fierce pirate Blackbeard, who inadvertently falls in love with the most incompetent pirate that ever sailed the Seven Seas, Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby).

A comedic take on one of the most curious historical figures ever, the first season of Our Flag Means Death told the story of Stede, the Gentleman Pirate, a wealthy man who abandons his family and sets sail towards freedom. However, as Stede soon finds out, the pirate life is not always pleasant, and since he refuses to become a bloodthirsty killer, he might not be suited to it. Lucky for Stede, he finds the best piracy teacher in Blackbeard, the cruelest man to ever captain a ship.

While we were all expecting Our Flag Means Death to be fun, many of us were surprised by how emotional the series is. Behind a silly pirate story, Our Flag Means Death followed the beautiful romance between Blackbeard and Stede, while exploring themes such as toxic masculinity and queer representation. Unfortunately, Season 1 ended with a big cliffhanger, as Blackbeard goes back to his deadly ways after having his heart broken by Stede. So, until now, we were holding firmly to the plank of expectations, hoping HBO Max wouldn’t let this excellent series drown. It is a relief to know Our Flag Means Death will keep exploring the seas of love, and we can only hope many more seasons come after the second.

Commenting on the series renewal, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said:

“We are so happy to bring this truly one of a kind series back! We congratulate David [Jenkins], Taika, Rhys and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show’s fans for embracing it wholeheartedly.”

Creator David Jenkins also added:

"We felt the show was special while we were making it, but fans' open-armed embrace of the inhabitants of the Revenge makes heading into a second season all the more sweet. Thanks to our team at HBO Max, our invested executive producers, and our wildly enthusiastic audience for making another voyage to this world possible."

Our Flag Means Death is executive produced by Waititi, Jenkins, producer Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted. The series’ cast also includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.

Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death is available right now on HBO Max. There’s still no release date for Season 2.

