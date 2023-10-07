The Big Picture The Revenge, the trusty ship in Our Flag Means Death, has undergone changes in Season 2 to reflect Blackbeard's mindset and the show's tonal shift.

The physical look of The Revenge now includes barnacles, gunpowder, black soot, and grubby sails, representing neglect and adding a moody atmosphere.

Production designer Ra Vincent enjoyed creating The Revenge as a prominent set piece, providing a larger environment for the cast and allowing for new scenes and discoveries.

Max's original comedy Our Flag Means Death has officially set sail again, with Season 2 of the series premiering its first three episodes on October 5. The show is brimming with all sorts of memorable aspects — from the stellar cast, unique story, and witty humor. But there's one other element that makes the show what it is: The Revenge. After all, what's a pirate without a trusty ship? When viewers last saw The Revenge, Blackbeard commandeered it after his Stede-shaped heartbreak. So, in the time he's had to process, The Revenge changed quite a bit.

During an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Our Flag Means Death production designer Ra Vincent spoke about designing The Revenge for the show. When asked about the design of the ship for Season 2, Vincent confirmed that many of the changes were meant to further illustrate Blackbeard's current mentality as well as the tonal shift from The Revenge in Season 1 versus Season 2. Vincent credits the cast and the cinematography for helping establish the mood but also shared some key ways the physical look of The Revenge built upon those components.

"We added barnacles, and we covered the deck in gunpowder and black soot, and we had some grubby old sails which we had put in. So, it just felt like it was being a little neglected. Its glossy premiere sailing in Episode 1 of Season 1 was tarnished with this kind of layer of, I guess, moody detritus, a patina that kind of covers not only the cast but the set and the lighting and the whole mood. There’s a few little subtle hints in there, and we also, at one point, totally took to Captain Stede’s cabin and made a bit of a mess in there, I’m afraid."

Ra Vincent Enjoyed Creating a Background

With The Revenge being such a massive set piece, it's not really the kind of ship that truly just sits in the background. However, as many scenes happen on The Revenge as a set piece, Vincent enjoyed building something that allowed various scenes and the cast to thrive whenever they were on the ship. He noted that one of his favorite things about building The Revenge is that the experience itself was "pretty amazing." Additionally, he believes that the scale of the ship only helps the show in the long run. Moreover, Vincent said that even though he and the team had to work within in a budget, being able to plan ahead and create new ideas was another memorable part of the job.

"It’s a pretty amazing experience getting into that type of scale of building. I love to provide as much cover as possible for the cast’s benefit, for people to kind of characterize their living space or respond to their environment. It doesn’t always work for a budget-conscious show, but I think it makes gains in the cast experience. So, building a bigger, fuller environment is always a bonus for the art department, and as a result, I think you probably get a better show because of it... You have to go through the motions of designing within a budget and pulling apart all the pieces that you need to make a screenplay work. At the end of the day, it’s such a pleasure to give the casting directors a nice playground to work in because not everything can be planned 100% before you start, and it’s nice to discover a few previously unexplored pieces. Over the course of the whole season, standing in one set, you kind of need some crevices and hiding places so that you can set new scenes."

New episodes of Our Flag Means Death Season 2 release weekly in pairs every Thursday on Max. The season finale episodes will release on October 26.