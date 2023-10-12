The Big Picture Rhys Darby's performance as Stede Bonnet in Our Flag Means Death is both charming and funny, showcasing his comedic chops.

Throughout his career, Rhys Darby has established himself as an actor and comedian to watch, bringing his own unique flair with every role he takes, including that of Stede Bonnet in Our Flag Means Death. The Max comedy recently premiered its second season, with Darby stepping back into the shoes of the Gentleman Pirate. Stede aims to be kinder than your stereotypical pirate, and thanks to Darby's performance, the character is a charming and funny one. In the recent pair of episodes, Darby has an especially memorable chance to flex his comedic chops.

During an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, costume designer Gypsy Taylor revealed a pre-production moment that made its way into the show. When Stede gets his hands on a new jacket, he swishes around in it. Ever the comedian, this was something Darby had done during the fitting for the jacket. Taylor said that it was such a funny moment, she wanted Darby to bring it to the screen. It was also a nice moment for Taylor because it meant that her work could continue to flourish in new ways.

"That’s what he was doing to me in the fitting room! I was like, 'Please do this on camera.' We were all just in fits of laughter. I like when I can add an element like that to give to a performer so that they can just take it to the next level. We go, 'Oh, wouldn’t that look cute? It might blow in the wind, or…' and then he instantly takes it on as this thing."

How Gypsy Taylor's Design Helped Spark the Hilarious Moment

Taylor also gave a bit of insight on the costume's design, sharing that she wanted to go for something Spanish inspired, as Stede raids a Spanish ship. While the design lent itself to its inspiration and the era of the series, it was also just a fun costume for Darby: "We went red velvet and all the opulence. Then I kind of wanted this sort of matador silhouette so that you got this beautiful stance that comes, and these tight, high pants, and it’s all very fancy and dandy. Then we added an 18th-century moment with these big tails, which were just there for drama. But the minute Rhys put it on, he was like, 'Oh…' The tight pants made him stand up straight, and then his shoulders went back, and then he had the tails, he was spinning around the fitting room and flicking the tail. He was just having so much fun."

New episodes of Our Flag Means Death Season 2 release weekly in pairs every Thursday. The season finale airs on October 26.