The Big Picture In the upcoming season of Our Flag Means Death, the main characters' relationship is expected to evolve into something more mature as they grow older.

Ed and Stede, who initially fell in love, faced obstacles as Izzy tried to sabotage their relationship due to discomfort with Ed leaving his violent lifestyle.

Stede is trying to become a respectable pirate on his own while Ed has reverted to his violent ways after the breakup, leaving their future as a couple uncertain.

While the second season of Our Flag Means Death hasn't premiered on Max yet, David Jenkins, the creator of the show, is already looking at the future of the series. Ever since Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Ed (Taika Waititi) were introduced as an unconventional couple, their dynamic continues to change while they keep growing as individuals. That could mean that, after the upcoming second installment, their relationship could resemble something more mature, instead of what has been seen from both men over the course of their relationship. During an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Jenkins talked about how the main character's relationship could be explored later on in a potential third season:

The first season is about two emotionally underdeveloped men who are at about 14, 15, 16, emotionally. Season 2 is about them getting older and maybe, in terms of the relationship, being around 25 to maybe 30 by the end of the season. And then I think there's one more story to tell, and it's how does a relationship evolve? Where do we find them again in the third season? What are they dealing with? That's very interesting to me, and there is a big story that I'd like to tell there.

When Stede and Ed first met, Blackbeard was trying to get rid of the pirate famous for not knowing how to be a pirate at all. But after getting to spend time with one another, the pair realized that they were actually in love, and they tried to start figuring out if a long-term agreement would last for them. However, Izzy (Con O'Neill) wasn't comfortable with someone driving Ed away from the violent lifestyle he had established for his crew over the years, and he tried to sabotage the relationship to the best of his abilities.

While Izzy's plan didn't work in the way he intended, Ed and Stede ended up going on different paths, clearly hurt by their separation. Stede tries to remain calm while he leads the half of the group he got to keep, including Oluwande (Samson Kayo) and Black Pete (Matthew Maher), even if he's still learning how to be a proper pirate himself. Without Blackbeard guiding him in his journey, Stede will have to take a few steps back in his journey before he can allow himself to be a respectable pirate on his own.

Stede and Ed are Dealing With a Bad Break-up in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2

Image via Max

Even if Stede is using his time away from Ed to grieve in silence, that doesn't mean his former partner can say the same for himself. After taking crew members such as Jim (Vico Ortiz) and Frenchie (Joel Fry), Ed went back to an extreme version of the violent ways he used to live before he met the Gentleman Pirate. Destroying ships and stealing the valuable objects in them has become Blackbeard's routine once more, with the vulnerable man losing pieces of himself after not being able to talk to the person he's in love with. It remains to be seen if their relationship can be fixed, or if Blackbeard will take everyone out until there isn't a ship left in the ocean.

Our Flag Means Death premieres on October 5 on Max.