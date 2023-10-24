Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death.

The Big Picture Our Flag Means Death Season 2 introduces a ruthless new villain, Ned Low, who tortures Stede and his crew, prompting a revolt against his cruel leadership.

Stede Bonnet embraces his newfound fame as a pirate after killing Ned Low, but his ego and first kill strain his relationship with Blackbeard.

Stede and Blackbeard's miscommunication and contrasting desires for their futures threaten to push them further apart as they navigate their intertwined romance in Season 2.

Max's raucous, pirate comedy, Our Flag Means Death, is taking the world by storm! The semi-historically accurate phenomenon has been highly praised for its positive representation of older queer romance, notable one-liners, and its creative ability to blend fact with fiction comically. The series created by David Jenkins has stayed truthful to Stede Bonnet's (Rhys Darby) true life character, thus far, and the newest season has packed in some major moments that will change the story starboard for good.

Since the "Gentleman Pirate" abandoned his privileged life and family to set sail across the deep blue, Stede has had to learn the ways of piracy starting from ground zero. In Season 1, Stede experiences the accidental death of his old bully, Nigel Badminton (Rory Kinnear) when Nigel falls on his own unsheathed sword aboard the Revenge. Feeling guilty, Badminton's death haunts Stede for quite a while until he runs into Nigel's twin brother, Chauncey, who accuses him of murdering his brother. Chauncey similarly dies in front of Stede when he trips and shoots himself in the eye — again, not Stede's fault. With Season 2 coming to a close, the dysfunctional Revenge crew crosses paths with a ruthless pirate, forcing Stede to make the toughest decision yet: to kill or not to kill?

'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2 Turns Calypso's Birthday Into a Funeral

Episode 6, titled "Calypso's Birthday," introduces a new villain to the Revenge crew — Edward "Ned" Low (Bronson Pinchot). Often known to be the king of cruelty, Ned Low was a notorious pirate during the latter years of the Golden Age of Piracy. He was famous for having a brutal reputation for torturing the captured victims of his raids, enjoying the pleasure of cutting off the sailors' body parts. After hearing Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) has broken his consecutive record of ship attacks, Ned and his merciless crew set sail to find the Revenge.

Onboard, the Revenge crew is suffering from absolute boredom before Frenchie (Joel Fry) suggests throwing a party for Calypso's birthday, a made-up holiday, as an excuse to celebrate. Stede agrees to fund the party expenses, encouraging a positive boost to the crew's morale. The members decorate the ship, lavishly dress up, and even enjoy a shocking singing performance from Izzy Hands (Con O'Neill). It's all fun and games until Ned Low interrupts the party and seeks revenge!

Using their screams as a wicked "symphony" song, Ned tortures Stede, Blackbeard, and the crew mates. Stede becomes enraged by Ned's inhuman nature and cruel treatment. Cleverly, Stede is able to apprehend one of the mercenaries at knife-point, and he persuades the others to revolt against Ned's degrading captaining style. The mercenaries ditch their captain, and the Revenge crew seizes their perpetrator. Before all is over, Ned takes another jab at Blackbeard, "You used to be a killer, but now you’re a washed-up, low-born dirtbag." Stede then demands Ned to walk the plank, but Ed pleads for him to think twice about killing the heartless pirate — murder is hard to come back from. Needing to prove a point, Stede takes Ned's violin and hurls it at him, sending the king of cruelty to his death at the bottom of the sea. Stede Bonnet is now a real pirate!

Stede Is No Longer an Amateur Pirate in 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2

After killing Ned Low, news spreads like wildfire in the season's seventh episode, "Man on Fire." The Revenge crew returns to the Republic of Pirates, where the locals have already become major fans of Stede Bonnet. At Spanish Jackie's (Leslie Jones) bar, the pirates bombard Stede with praise, completely ignoring Blackbeard, and Stede starts to relish in his newborn fame. Despite this cheerful celebration, Ed tries to warn his partner about the ramifications that come with being a full-fledged pirate, commenting, "Hey, someone's definitely, probably gonna try and kill you."

Later, Stede is seen chilling with fellow pirates when a random drunk approaches and threatens to murder him. Stede, not even thinking twice, coolly tosses a cigar at the drunk's alcohol-soaked clothes, igniting the man on fire. The pirates applaud for Stede cheering, "Gentleman Pirate's the fuckin' dude!". This change in demeanor is quite unexpected for Stede's character since viewers are used to his more chivalrous approach to pirating. It's quite clear Stede is enjoying his stroked ego, but his choice to commit his first kill is an unavoidable plot line to further his growth in the longevity of the series.

In Season 2 of 'Our Flag Means Death,' Ed and Stede Are Now Complete Opposites in a Different Way

By episode 7, Ed and Stede are experiencing different life-changing phases. As Stede is embracing his killer, "it" pirate phase, Ed is suffering from a mid-life crisis. Spanish Jackie sits down with a leather-less Blackbeard and remarks that he's unquestionably going through an "If I Was A Regular Dude" kind of phase. Ed continues to observe Stede's reckless behavior from afar, seeming to drift away from confronting him. Stede's first kill, lack of communication, and sudden ego boost are putting a strain on their relationship, which is a frustrating obstacle to see after the couple finally took their romance to fourth base! In other words, Stede Bonnet is becoming a bit of an "a-hole."

Later in the episode, the lovers reconvene for a well-needed talk. Ed mentions that he wants to take things slower with Stede, realizing the strain in their connection. "I don't even know who I am. Alright? I know I don't want to be a pirate," shares Blackbeard. This takes Stede by surprise. The two get into a heated argument, and Ed confesses he's leaving the crew to become a fisherman. Triggering angry confusion, Stede blows up, calling him a coward as Ed leaves the scene.

Ed and Stede have yet to understand that they each have experienced a scared past which has left them both emotionally vulnerable. Each one is being led down opposite paths of self-discovery, in the midst of an intertwining romance, and their miscommunication is pushing them even further apart than in Season 1. Now that Stede is becoming more accustomed to a famed pirate life, he's getting unknowingly lost in the glory instead of taking the time to realize what's happening to those around him. As the season finale approaches, Blackbeard and the "Gentleman Pirate" have a long way to go for their relationship to grow stronger. They must come to terms with wanting different things in life or else the couple will never be able to move past their first initial breakup. So far, Our Flag Means Death Season 2 leaves fans with the biggest, hindering question yet: are Stede Bonnet and Edward Teach even good for each other?

The Our Flag Means Death Season 2 finale premieres Thursday on Max.