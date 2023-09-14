The Big Picture Our Flag Means Death Season 2 picks up with Stede and Blackbeard trying to mend their broken relationship while dealing with their pirate duties.

The new trailer and poster showcase the fallout from Season 1 and hint at the adventures and challenges the crew will face on land and sea.

Show creator David Jenkins plans for Season 3 to be the official end of the series, leaving room for further exploration of secondary characters and new story threads in Season 2.

The sea is a cruel mistress, especially where heartbroken pirates are involved. Next month, Our Flag Means Death returns for its second season. The historical romantic-comedy centers on Stede and Blackbeard, two pirates who find love in unexpected places. Ahead of the show's October 5 return, Max has released the official trailer and a new poster.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 picks up after Stede (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) have essentially broken up, as Blackbeard felt abandoned and Stede and the Revenge crew were left to their own devices. Now, Stede and Blackbeard must confront their heartache and find their way back to each other. Of course, it won't be smooth sailing and the duo still have other pirate-related duties to tend to. Stede continues his quest to be The Gentleman Pirate, focused on a less violent approach. Meanwhile, Blackbeard still seems to uphold his fearsome reputation through everything.

The latest trailer and poster continue to reiterate Stede and Blackbeard's journey, highlighting the fallout from Season 1 as all of the pirates carry on their chaotic swashbuckling adventures on land and sea. While Stede and Blackbeard continue to be the primary focal point, viewers may yet see how the rest of the crew has been handling various things — such as the presumed death of Lucius (Nathan Foad), and Frenchie (Joel Fry) and Jim's (Vico Ortiz) swap to Team Blackbeard. It will also be interesting to see how Oluwande (Samson Kayo) specifically processes Jim's newest allegiance, as the two also had a significant and close bond with one another.

'Our Flag Means Death' Still Has More Adventure on the Horizon — Hopefully

Though Season 2 will hold its fair share of drama and adventure, show creator David Jenkins isn't planning for it to be the show's last. Recently, Jenkins reiterated that should Max renew Our Flag Means Death, Season 3 will be the official end of the series. As such, viewers can likely expect Season 2 to continue exploring new story threads while continuing to build upon previous information. This also leaves an avenue open to exploring secondary characters in more depth, such as Leslie Jones's Spanish Jackie, some of the new additions to Season 2, and more.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 returns on Thursday, October 5 with its first three episodes. Subsequent episodes will release weekly in pairs until the season finale on October 26. Check out the new trailer below and poster above: