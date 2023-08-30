The Big Picture Our Flag Means Death Season 2 continues the swashbuckling adventures of Stede and Blackbeard, with heartbreak and romance at the forefront.

The trailer showcases Stede and Blackbeard dealing with their broken hearts in their own ways, while chaos and action abound.

Season 2 welcomes back familiar faces and introduces new characters, promising a thrilling and entertaining high-seas journey.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 is just around the corner, getting ready to set sail on another adventure with Stede, Blackbeard, and their crews after a tumultuous Season 1 ending. This time around, the pirates are pining and pillaging more than ever in the newest look at the season. Shortly after revealing a round of images, Max has finally shared the first trailer for Season 2.

Our Flag Means Death is very loosely based on the real-life adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), an affluent man who decides to trade in his life on land for that of a pirate. Stede eventually captains his own ship, though he struggles to fully gain the respect of his crew. The tides turn for Stede after he meets the infamous pirate Blackbeard, aka Edward Teach (Taika Waititi), sparking an unexpected friendship that leads to romance. However, when viewers last saw the duo and their crews, Blackbeard believed that Stede had fully abandoned him, leading him to turn on some of Stede's crew and re-embrace his more menacing side.

Supported by Prince's "The Beautiful Ones," the trailer begins with a heartbroken Stede, who tosses a letter in a bottle into the ocean reminding Ed of his love. Meanwhile, an equally heartbroken Blackbeard has a bit more of an aggressive approach but clearly misses being with Stede. Ah, to be a pirate in love. As the trailer continues, each man goes about their lives, working through their feelings in their own unique ways — Stede trying to convince the others that Blackbeard's not that bad, while Blackbeard wreaks absolute havoc wherever he goes. Shattered hearts aside, it also seems this season will be brimming with action on all sides, with new and familiar faces ushering in another round of high-seas chaos.

The Trusty Crew of 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2

Image via Max

Our Flag Means Death was created by David Jenkins, who acts as showrunner, executive producer, and directed the first two episodes of Season 2. Waititi executive produced, along with Garrett Basch, Dan Halsted, Adam Stein, and Antoine Douaihy. Returning cast for Season 2 includes Vico Ortiz as Jim, Samson Kayo as Oluwande, Ewen Bremmer as Buttons, Joel Fry as Frenchie, Matthew Maher as Black Pete, Kristian Nairn as Wee John Feeney, Con O'Neill as Izzy Hands, David Fane as Fang, Nat Faxon as The Swede, Samba Schutte as Roach, and Leslie Jones as Spanish Jackie. This season welcomes in a host of new faces, including Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Anapela Polataivao, and Erroll Shand in recurring roles, with Minnie Driver and Bronson Pinchot as guest stars.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 premieres with its first three episodes on Thursday, October 5, on Max. Two episodes will air weekly leading to the season finale on October 26. Watch the teaser trailer below: