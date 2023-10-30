Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Our Flag Means Death.

The Big Picture The fate of the Revenge's crew and their next destination is uncertain on Our Flag Means Death, but there are hints that new dynamics and adventures await them.

Stede and Ed decide to stay behind and open an inn, raising the question of when they will reunite with the crew and in what circumstances.

Buttons may have actually transformed into a seagull, highlighting the show's fantasy elements, and his fate remains unknown.

The highly-anticipated Season 2 finale of Our Flag Means Death has finally made its way to Max, and it was certainly a rollercoaster of events. There are a lot of things to unpack in this season, as it is filled with even more chaos, new characters, and big revelations that are all a step up from Season 1. After last week's finale, we've been left with a couple of questions that will hopefully be addressed soon (here is to hoping that we get a renewal announcement soon, seeing as it received a pretty high viewership and mostly positive reviews). Here are just some of our biggest unanswered questions after the Season 2 finale.

Our Flag Means Death Release Date March 3, 2022 Cast Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Rory Kinnear, Con O'Neill Main Genre Adventure Genres Comedy, Action, Adventure, Biography Rating TV-MA Seasons 2

Where Will the Crew of the Revenge Go Next?

Image via Max

The fate of the Revenge's crew and where exactly they will sail off to next was not properly addressed in Our Flag Means Death's Season 2 finale. However, there is a hint that Zheng Yi Sao (Ruibo Qian) has joined forces with this beloved crew and is hoping to kill Banes (Erroll Shand) and the rest of his team because of the amount of destruction they wreaked on the Red Flag. She, along with Auntie (Anapela Polataivao), also tries to recruit Ed (Taika Waititi) and Stede (Rhys Darby), seeing as Ed wants to catch the minor prince to avenge Izzy’s (Con O’Neill) death at the hands of the English.

The motley group of the Revenge has had a lot of bizarre adventures as individuals and as a family — and every single one of them is interesting, hilarious, and even far-fetched. So, with this in mind, it's safe to say that this very impressive and wholesome crew will go through yet another set of chaotic and comical adventures, especially since the show has introduced new characters, and thus new dynamics as well. We may see them participating in yet another theatrical performance on deck, visiting an island, or getting face-to-face with other pirates. Wherever they may be, it will surely be something to watch.

When Will Stede and Reunite With the Crew?

Image via Max

In the Season 2 finale — entitled "Mermen" — we see the beloved crew take on the English after they have all been captured. Stede puts his captain hat on and comes up with a plan (“It’s only suicide if we die”), and it actually works. The crew comes up with a clever way to defeat the English, one of which involves them dressing up as said English officers in order to get close enough to engage them in battle. While they are victorious, this success comes with Izzy’s rather unexpected death. The crew are all on board when it happens, and after, buries Izzy in front of a small, old home.

Near the end of the episode, we see the crew back on the Revenge and getting things back to normal — despite some welcome changes, such as Spanish Jackie (Leslie Jones) joining them on their next adventures. The other thing missing is the lack of our co-captains on deck, and that is because Stede and Ed decide to not go with them this time around, instead staying behind on the island with the hopes of building the inn they’ve always wanted. They watch the ship sail away into the sunset, a bittersweet moment to end the season with. With Stede and Ed not joining the Revenge, the question is when will the couple see the crew again. Will they reunite in a happy way, or a we-need-your-help-right-now way? Either way, it will be something that we want to see unfold.

What Exactly Happened to Buttons?

Image via Max

As if things can’t get any weirder, Buttons (Ewan Bremner) somehow successfully turns himself into a seagull. Buttons has always been one of the most interesting people aboard the Revenge as he is the most spiritual and just keeps to himself most of the time. He's also a rather fascinating person who just so happens to be incredibly connected with birds, especially seagulls. In Season 2, we see Buttons grow more and more connected with these creatures, and in "Fun and Games," he is seen collecting things for a particular avian transmogrification spell. By the end of the episode, he somehow transforms into a seagull before flying away from Ed in the woods. Ed explains later on to the crew what he saw that night, but they, especially Roach (Samba Schutte), do not believe it. The thing is, no one actually knows whether Buttons really turned into a bird, but considering the theme of fantasy sprinkled into the show, it is not far-fetched. Perhaps we will see what becomes of his fate soon.

How Will Lucius and Black Pete Adjust to Married Life?

Image via Max

One of the cutest things to ever come out of Season 2 is what happens with Lucius (Nathan Foad) and Black Pete (Matthew Maher). This couple is the healthiest out there, and they have gone through a lot. When Lucius appears in "Red Flags," the two finally reunite. However, Lucius is having a hard time coming to terms with everything that happened to him, something that causes the couple to go adrift for a bit. But the two eventually reconnect, and things between them become much better, so much so that in "The Curse of the Seafaring Life," Lucius decides to propose to Black Pete in an adorable way. They then get married while surrounded by their pirate family in the season finale. The question is: what will they do now that they are married? Will they go on a long honeymoon away from the Revenge? Will they find a more permanent home? Their journey as a couple will certainly be worth the watch.

What's Going On Between Jim and Archie (and Oluwande)?

Image via Max

Jim (Vico Ortiz) and Oluwande’s (Samson Kayo) romantic relationship is not going to be a thing moving forward, a revelation that may have been a surprise for many. In the new season, these two are basically separated, and within that time, they both develop feelings for other people — Jim with Archie (Madeleine Sami) and Oluwande with Zheng. We get to see Oluwande and Zheng’s relationship play out, but Jim and Archie have yet to receive many sweet moments by comparison, other than the shared kiss. It would be great to see more of them because their relationship also deserves the same amount of attention, and adds a different element in terms of the show's representation.

What Will Spanish Jackie’s Role Be on the Revenge?

Image via Max

Besides Archie, another welcome addition to the Revenge family is Spanish Jackie. This charismatic and funny woman has mostly been seen in the Republic of Pirates, managing a bar and keeping track of her nose jar. But now that the Swede (Nat Faxon) is one of her many husbands, Jackie becomes more connected to the crew and even ends up sailing with them by the end of the season. The Revenge is filled with so much love and light now, which is so wholesome to see. Hopefully, that also means we'll get more of a glimpse into Spanish Jackie's mysterious and interesting story.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Our Flag Means Death are available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max