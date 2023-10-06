Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of Our Flag Means Death.

If there's one thing that Our Flag Means Death makes clear upfront as soon as you venture into this dangerous world of pirates, no one is ever who they seem to be at first glance. The Season 2 premiere, which kicked off on Max this week with the show's first three episodes, doesn't waste any time in unveiling one major twist. Unassuming soup merchant Susan (Ruibo Qian), who initially seems to have set up shop in the Republic of Pirates to not only sell her wares but dispense some much-needed advice for Stede (Rhys Darby), isn't an unassuming soup merchant after all; she's the Chinese pirate queen Zheng Yi Sao, inspired by the real-life historical figure who ruled the seas from approximately 1801 to 1810.

While Our Flag Means Death might be playing a little fast and loose with timelines in order to have Zheng Yi Sao and other figures like Stede and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) crossing paths in the show, the real pirate queen was an undeniable force to be reckoned with in her day. After her husband's death in 1807, Zheng did what any badass would do and simply took over herself, becoming the commander of the Guangdong Pirate Confederation and holding sway over 1,800 junks (Chinese sailing ships) and an estimated 80,000 pirates. She isn't just widely considered the best female pirate of all time, but one of the most prosperous pirates of her era. Naturally, the production team behind Our Flag Means Death Season 2 had a lot of work ahead of them. Not only did they have to define the aesthetic of a supporting character, but they also had to build an entirely new ship from scratch — and Collider has your exclusive look into how all of that came together for the series' newest pirate.

Designing Zheng's Look for 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2

Image courtesy of Nancy Hennah

For Our Flag Means Death costume designer Gypsy Taylor and hair/makeup designer Nancy Hennah, establishing Zheng's distinct look for the show involved a deep dive through history and referencing the silhouettes that were more prevalent at the time — as well as the limited artwork that still exists today. "I definitely started with reading about her," Taylor said, "and then I went deeper, looking into art galleries, paintings and sketches of the 18th century. That's all that really existed. When you Google or do any library research, there's one image that comes up that's sort of an etching — and she's in pants, she's busy, she's got a sword, she's kick-ass." As for Hennah, Zheng was the first character she set her sights on when the show returned for a second season, which led her down a path of her own research: "What an awesome character, for starters. How incredible for a woman to be one of the most feared and incredible pirates of the world."

The real Zheng's activities took her sailing all over, so Taylor wanted to find ways to weave other influences into the character's costuming — little hints of where she's been and what she may have accumulated in her travels:

"When you look at maps of what the Silk Road was—and she was in charge of that entire thing—they go through India, Iran, they touch on all these incredible places with import and export. We added things like a little bit of Moroccan cotton lining their clothes, or some Japanese thread, or a kimono that had been screen printed in Turkey."

Image via Max

As for the transition between "Susan" and Zheng, that needed to be taken into account too — but Taylor added there are early signs, if you look closely, that indicate she might be more than she's initially letting on. "She's a worker, she's busy, she's covered in grease and oil and all this noodle sauce, and she's got her little working apron on... but her earrings are just slightly off. They're a little bit Chinese, but they could have been picked up in Budapest or something."

The same dichotomy was applied to the differences between "Susan" and Zheng's hair, with the latter styled into two high ponytails that Hennah told us were purposefully designed for movement on-camera, although figuring out the exact mechanics proved somewhat tricky given that Qian's hair isn't as long as the character's. "In the initial design phase, I had done a drawing with her with the high ponytails, that, as she was swinging, the hair would fly around. The challenge was working out how to do that because [Ruibo's] hair is shorter. We got the longest switches we could find, and we wound them on a coil so that they'd be longer, and then we had to find a way to attach them to [Ruibo's] head without it being excruciating for a whole day. It was a bit of trial and error, but we got there in the end, and it was just so satisfying because it did exactly what we wanted it to do when she was fighting."

Unveiling Zheng's true costume only required the slightest adjustments, but with some more intentional accessorizing, per Taylor: "She's just there to do business. She's busy! So she's in the same outfit. If you look really closely, it's actually the same little top and pants. We've made them out of really gorgeous Chinese silk fabrics and added pretty detail, but it's the exact same silhouette. Now she's got her sword on her, so we have a beautiful belt that we hand-carved out of leather, and we sculpted a belt buckle for her."

RELATED: 'Our Flag Means Death's David Jenkins on the "Post-Breakup" Darkness of Season 2

Designing Zheng's Ship for 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2

Image courtesy of Zahra Minogue and Ra Vincent

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 not only means double the characters but double the ships. After Zheng buys Stede and other members of the former Revenge crew away from Spanish Jackie (Leslie Jones), they're escorted to the pirate queen's ship, the Red Flag, where they're expected to carry out whatever new duties are required of them. Naturally, even once Stede and the others discover that the missing Julius (Nathan Foad) is alive and well — and has clearly been serving on the Red Flag for some time, judging by the nickname he's been given by the crew — they start hatching a plan to escape. But from a design perspective, it's thrilling to see another ship for these actors to get to play on, and after building the Revenge from the ground up the first time around, production designer Ra Vincent was up for the challenge of a second:

"We took a few liberties with Zheng’s ship, as there aren't a lot of records on exactly what that was, but some of the generic building methods of those Chinese junks, we applied them to our set design. It's quite hard to build a boat without actually building a boat, so our computer-aided design technicians made cutting plans for massive ropes, and we cleared the boat almost as if it were a seaworthy Chinese junk. It needed to follow the forms and the function of a boat just to look right. Apart from having the hull cut off and some casters put underneath so we could wheel it around the studio lot, if we had finished the bottom it might have floated."

Vincent also told Collider that the initial design process for the Revenge in Season 1 informed their approach to the Red Flag — at first, Stede's vessel was conceived of in bits and pieces until they realized that having an entire ship for filming was actually the best move. "Zheng's ship was planned very much like the Revenge was, originally, when it was just a piece of rope and a bit of fabric and a handrail, but David Jenkins, having been spoiled in Season 1, was expecting a little bit more," Vincent added, with a bit of a chuckle. "So we gave him the full-size Chinese junk with battened sales and beautiful, big compassed masts. The battened sails all operated as they would, even though I don't think we ever really caught any of the action on camera. Chinese junk sails raise, and the bamboo batons unfurl like a fan. It's quite a beautiful ship, and a joy to design and build."

Designing Zheng's Crew for 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2

Image courtesy of Gypsy Taylor

Naturally, once Stede and the rest of the crew begin working under Zheng's command, they all have to be outfitted with new looks, which means new costumes — at least for the initial part of the season. "It's almost like a prison uniform," Taylor said. "You go in, and there's a shirt and there's pants. There's small to 2/3XL. There's a stock of uniforms on the boat, so across the board, everyone is wearing the same thing, from Wee John to the smallest lady on the boat that you can see. They've all got the same unisex uniform silhouette."

The specific color of these new uniforms was also designed to stand out against the backdrop of Zheng's ship, according to Taylor, who shed light on how more research into the pirate queen's background helped them land on the perfect shade of blue:

"I work really closely with the production designers and set deck guys, so when I saw the ship that they were building and all the elements they were putting in there, I wanted a color that would just pop against all of that. Originally, I was gonna go with a cream or canvas, something really basic. [But] Captain Zheng had this knowledge of the Silk Road, and there's a bit of a storyline about indigo dye. I’m a bit of a costume nerd, so I went deep into what it took to create indigo dye, and what that meant. It was just a worn look, almost like a denim. I made sure, as well, that the texture of the top and the texture of the bottom were different so you felt like it was a real uniform. Then we went and just added pretty little details to match the boat and the silhouette — because even when you look at historical references of that period, they still had lovely detail."

Season 2 of Our Flag Means Death is available to stream on Max, with new episodes premiering every Thursday. Check out our exclusive look at more concept images below: