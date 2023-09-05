The Big Picture Max's Our Flag Means Death returns for Season 2 in one month, with an end in mind for Season 3 if the show gets renewed.

Writer and comedian Kristin Chirico expressed interest in working on the series, prompting a response from creator David Jenkins about the possibility of Season 3.

Season 2 will follow the separate adventures of Stede and Ed as the pirates cope with their heartaches.

Max's Our Flag Means Death returns with Season 2 in just one month, bringing viewers on a new high seas voyage, catching up with Stede, Ed, and their respective crews. Though the show doesn't return until October 5, series creator David Jenkins already has an end in mind. Following an Instagram reel featuring the first teaser for Season 2, Jenkins confirmed that the show will end with Season 3 — but first, it needs to get renewed.

In the comments section of Jenkins' post, writer and comedian Kristin Chirico noted how they would love to work on the series in some capacity, even if only briefly. They said, "[M]y one life's regret is that I won't be cool or famous enough in time to hassle my reps to allow me to waddle across one scene while wearing a stupid hat or something.” Jenkins then responded, revealing that Season 3 will be the end of Our Flag Means Death should it get renewed by Max: "[H]elp get us picked up for a third (and final) season and we’ll talk."

Our Flag Means Death debuted in March 2022 with a 10-episode first season. Loosely based on true events, the series follows Stede Bonnett (Rhys Darby), a wealthy land-based man who longs to trade in his current life for one as a pirate called The Gentleman Pirate. So, he finds himself a crew and runs things a little differently than most people would expect. However, it also makes it difficult for him to garner respect from his crew. Soon after, Stede encounters the infamous Blackbeard, aka Edward Teach (Taika Waititi), and the two form a romantic bond that surprises them both. Thanks to the relationship between Stede and Ed, characters like Jim Jimenez (Vico Ortiz), and more, Our Flag Means Death became a quickly beloved series across the board, garnering a passionate fanbase that helped carry the series into a second season.

What to Expect From 'Our Flag Means Death' Season 2

Season 2 picks up following Stede and Ed's separation, as both men cope with their heartaches in their own ways. Stede and the crew that didn't leave with Blackbeard continue on their adventures across land and sea, finding themselves in all sorts of wild situations. Meanwhile, Ed, Jim, and Frenchie (Joel Fry) sow chaos wherever they go, fully embracing their pirate roles. Though we don't yet know how Season 2 will end, Jenkins' plans for a third and final season hint at another nailbiting cliffhanger that will take the show into what will hopefully be a third season.

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 premieres its first three episodes on Thursday, October 5, on Max. Episodes will drop weekly in pairs leading to the season finale on October 26. Check out Jenkins and Chirico's interaction below: