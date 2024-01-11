The Big Picture Our Flag Means Death was a unique pirate series that offered a fresh perspective and modernized genre stereotypes.

The heart of the show was the love story between Ed and Stede, two outsiders who struggled to fit in anywhere else.

The Max show was hurt by its release strategy in Season 2, as it didn't have the opportunity to gradually build viewership and reach a broader audience.

While a greater trend of movies and television shows about pirates has been largely dormant following the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, the Max original comedy series Our Flag Means Death proved to be the boost of energy that the subgenre needed. Instead of reiterating time-honored tropes about piracy and its inherent savagery, Our Flag Means Death created a touching love story with an irreverent sense of comedy that perfectly suited its eclectic cast. Even though Our Flag Means Death was able to reach even greater heights in its second season, the forward-thinking pirate comedy is the latest Max series to be abruptly canceled. It’s news that is both shocking and disappointing, as Our Flag Means Death was a totally unique series that was gearing up for an exciting third season.

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Was Different From Other Pirate Shows

Image via Max

Loosely based on a very strange true story, Our Flag Means Death follows the wealthy landowner Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), who makes an impromptu decision to leave behind his family and fortune in order to take up a life of piracy. Stede’s perspective allowed Our Flag Means Death to indoctrinate viewers into the world of piracy, as he is experiencing the realities of life on the run from the law at the same time that they are. Although Stede begins to immediately regret his decision after learning about the danger that a life of piracy presents, he eventually finds his place on the high seas after befriending the crew of the pirate ship Revenge. Although Stede never felt entirely accepted by his family during his life of luxury, he finally feels “represented” as he works alongside his new crew.

Our Flag Means Death prominently featured many characters inspired by real pirates, most notably Edward Teach (Taika Waititi), who became more famously known by the name “Blackbeard.” The love story between Ed and Stede is the heart of Our Flag Means Death, as both men are essentially “outsiders” who struggle to fit in anywhere else. While he is a figure that has been depicted countless times before in pirate-related movies and television shows, Our Flag Means Death wrestles with Blackbeard’s complex legacy by showing his struggle to overcome his toxic traits. Blackbeard feels that he must act aggressively in order to prove his merits as a captain, but only steadily begins to realize that his crew will accept him regardless.

Although the performances by Darby and Waititi are certainly the standouts, Our Flag Means Death features a strong supporting cast that grew in prominence within the second season. The pirates Frenchie (Joel Fry), Black Pete (Matthew Maher), Oluwande (Samson Kayo), and Jim (Vico Ortiz) find themselves caught between Ed and Stedes’ conflicting styles of leadership, but become empowered to stand up for themselves and take pride in their ship. The series reflects the communal nature of working on a ship, and the second season worked to become an ensemble show; with Ed and Stede determining the future of their relationship, the rest of the crew is forced to take a more active role in defending their honor.

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Already Set Up a Third Season

Image via Max

While the second season finale, “Merman,” saw Stede leading the crew of the Revenge to victory over the evil Prince Ricky Banes (Erroll Shand), Our Flag Means Death ended on a massive cliffhanger that teased where a third season would be headed. Stede, Ed, and their crew are forced to bid farewell to their loyal first mate, Izzy Hands (Con O'Neill), who is killed in the battle to retake the ship. Although the series indicated that Ed and Stede were looking to take a break from adventure in order to focus on their relationship, it was obvious that they would seek revenge for the death of their close friend. Izzy’s emotional death sequence signified that his crew would not let his death go unpunished.

“Merman” also indicates a more permanent alliance between the crew of the Revenge and Zheng Yi Sao (Ruibo Qian), the Chinese captain of the ship Red Flag. While the two crews had temporarily joined forces to defeat the British Army, the second season finale teased that Zheng would become a recurring member of the cast. Zheng is also yet another example of the prominence of female characters in Our Flag Means Death, alongside Spanish Jackie (Leslie Jones) and Anne Bonny (Minnie Driver). Although the series only had a limited amount of time to delve into Zheng's backstory in the second season, a third season could certainly shed more insight into how she became a pirate in the first place.

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Was Hurt by Its Release Strategy

Close

Although the series increased in visibility thanks to the positive fan reaction to the first season, Our Flag Means Death’s longevity was hurt by its unusual release strategy. With its entire second season released on Thursdays during the month of October, the series had little room to grow in viewership, as it only dominated the cultural conversation for a limited amount of time. Had Our Flag Means Death been given a primetime Sunday night airtime, like a traditional HBO show, it may have been able to gradually add new viewers based on positive word-of-mouth. Sadly, it's not the only instance in which an acclaimed Max show met with a bitter cancelation, as the network also prematurely ended popular programs like Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Westworld, Minx, The Other Two, and Raised by Wolves.

Our Flag Means Death’s cancelation is concerning considering the show’s progressive themes and prominent LGBTQ characters. The series proved itself capable of modernizing outdated genre stereotypes and certainly opened itself up to a wider audience with its fresh perspective. While Our Flag Means Death showed signs that it could reach a broader audience on the back of its critical acclaim, its cancelation marks a bitter conclusion to a series that had just found its voice.

Our Flag Means Death is available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max