You won’t need to hunt for the bounty of a new comedy series for much longer. Entertainment Weekly has premiered a trailer and a set of first look images for Our Flag Means Death, which is slated to premiere on HBO MAX at a yet-to-be-announced date in March. The series will follow the bizarre, larger than life true story of hoity-toity nobleman Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) who left his upper class, eighteenth-century life behind when he decided to chase his lifelong dream of becoming a pirate, and while we always say "follow your dreams," the aristocratic man’s decision was an odd one. He traded in his wife and family for a group of dirty, ill-equipped crew members, and together they set out on the adventure of a lifetime.

Flight of the Conchords star Darby leads the series' star-studded cast alongside frequent collaborator and executive producer Taika Waititi, with stars also including Leslie Jones, Fred Armisen, Kristian Nairn, and Nathan Foad. Our Flag Means Death is the latest in a series of collaborations between Waititi and Darby, who previously worked together on projects like Conchords, What We Do in the Shadows, and Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

The trailer shows us a comedic take on the life of a marauder with Darby’s character, Bonnet, giving rousing speeches hoping to inspire his crew of misfits to look intimidating as enemy ships approach. He also has intentions of ushering in a new kind of pirate — one that will be a gentleman while still looting and destroying rival buccaneers along the way. By the looks of it, not everyone appreciates Bonnet’s new take on the pirate life. However, opposites attract, and Bonnet will eventually pair up with the world’s most famous swashbuckler, Blackbeard (Waititi), to take on the seas together.

Our Flag Means Death showrunner David Jenkins says that viewers can expect the series to have the feeling of a “workplace show in a strange environment” over that of a fixed action-adventure, pirate show. Along with his starring role, Waititi will be directing the premiere episode as well as serving as executive producer.

Photos released with the teaser also give us a look at the pirates in the series. We see a fancily dressed Darby in his role as Bonnet looking nervous as a knife is shoved in his face, and again at the helm of the ship, holding onto a potted plant and standing next to Foad’s character, who uses a quill to make a note in a giant book. Another photo features Jones in an eye-popping red suit with Armisen by her side, rocking a white vest and a ship’s helm tattoo on his forearm. Finally, we get a profile shot of Waititi’s Blackbeard staring ominously into the distance.

Our Flag Means Death has not announced a release date. Check out the trailer and new images below:

