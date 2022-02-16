HBO Max has revealed the first full-length trailer for Taika Waititi’s Our Flag Means Death, a new comedy series about the adventures of a nobleman turned would-be pirate. The trailer also comes with a release date, setting the show's premiere for this March.

The trailer introduces us to Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a wealthy man who dreams about setting sail into the dangerous waters of piracy. Willing to leave his comfortable life behind for the thrills of the ocean, Stede wants to build a reputation for himself as one of the most prominent pirates to cross the Seven Seas. However, there’s a minor flaw in Stede’s plan: he hates violence and wants to be remembered as a gentle and kind pirate.

Stede's dream of becoming a pirate sort of comes true when he meets the legendary Blackbeard (Waititi). But, contrary to Stede, Blackbeard is a brutal leader that stirs fear in the hearts of enemies and friends alike, terrorizing the seas. So, while Stede got the golden opportunity of learning how to be a pirate from the best, that might also mean putting his morals aside. Or maybe, as the trailer indicates, Stede’s presence might help to soften Blackbeard’s stone heart.

Part of what makes Our Flag Means Death’s trailer so funny is the absurdity of the situation. However, the series is actually loosely inspired by the true adventures of an eighteenth-century nobleman who decided to become a pirate. So, while the series is willing to use every pirate stereotype to give us a good laugh, the most impressive aspect of the production is that it retells a real-life story, in a very bizarre and exaggerated way, of course.

The ten-episode season of Our Flag Means Death comes from creator David Jenkins. The series is executive produced by Waititi, who is also directing the pilot, alongside showrunner Jenkins, producer Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted. Our Flag Means Death's cast also includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.

Our Flag Means Death debuts with three episodes on HBO Max on March 3. The season continues with three more episodes on March 10, two episodes on March 17, and concludes with two episodes on March 24. Check out the new trailer below:

And here’s the official synopsis for Our Flag Means Death:

The unique new comedy is (very) loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of the pirate ship Revenge. Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Waititi. Stede and crew attempt to get their ship together and survive life on the high seas.

