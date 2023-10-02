The Big Picture Stede Bonnet, known as the "Gentleman Pirate," was a real person who left his wealthy life to become a pirate, although the reasons behind his choice remain a mystery.

Bonnet joined forces with Blackbeard and embarked on numerous raids together, accumulating more ships in their fleet. However, their relationship eventually soured.

Despite being depicted as kind in Our Flag Means Death, Bonnet was reputedly much harsher towards his prisoners and crew. He was eventually captured, found guilty, and sentenced to death after a battle with Colonel William Rhet.

The Max series Our Flag Means Death, starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, may seem like it is based on an outlandish premise. What would entice an already wealthy gentleman to turn to piracy, and why would a legend of the high seas such as Blackbeard himself take such an inexperienced captain under his sails? The show takes some liberties with history, but Stede Bonnet, or the "Gentleman Pirate," was a very real person who left the life of the gentry to commit crime on the high seas in 1717. Why he made this choice remains a mystery, but he had many daring adventures in his short and unexpected career as a pirate.

Who Was Stede Bonnet, the "Gentleman Pirate"?

Stede Bonnet was born in Barbados in 1688. The majority of his life was more or less what one would expect from a wealthy gentleman. Both his parents died when he was still quite young, and he inherited a large sugar plantation. He married in 1709 and had four children. He served in the British army as a Major, and in 1716 he was appointed a Justice of the Peace — but then his life took an unexpected turn. Perhaps his duties as a Justice of the Peace weighed too heavily on him. Perhaps he was having money problems (he was reported to have borrowed a considerable amount of money around this time). Perhaps, as has been suggested, he was experiencing doubts and discomfort about being a husband and father. Whatever the reason, he bought a ship and hired a crew of 70 men (his money problems were evidently not as dire as all that), and set sail, leaving his wife and children behind.

It was only after Bonnet had set sail that he told his crew that their prime duty was piracy. He then offered them a very clear choice; pillage and plunder and be given a share in the profits in addition to their wages, or be marooned. He called his ship Revenge and, despite his inexperience, managed to raid several merchant ships off the coast of Virginia. He burned any ships from his home in Barbados to prevent news of his new career from getting around.

What Was the Relationship Between Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard?

The Revenge docked in Honduras where Stede Bonnet met Edward Teach, better known as "Blackbeard," and the two began to sail together. At first, they sailed as two allied captains but one night, Blackbeard got Bonnet drunk and invited him aboard his own ship, Queen Anne's Revenge. He reportedly told Bonnet he needn't "bother" with captaining and sent his own man, Lieutenant Turner, to captain Revenge. He was reportedly seen aboard Queen Anne's Revenge in his morning gown and kept a considerable library on board.

Blackbeard and the Gentleman Pirate embarked on many raids together and accrued three more ships in their fleet before Blackbeard suggested that Bonnet seek Royal Amnesty. Bonnet would later receive the pardon he sought under the condition that he become a privateer and help the governor catch the notorious Blackbeard. When Bonnet returned from the errand, he found his ship abandoned and 25 of his crew members marooned, so he took charge of his ship once more and rescued his crew. Bonnet went on to chase after Blackbeard for a short time but soon gave up, and his run as a licensed privateer did not last long. Instead of targeting Spanish vessels as the governor commanded, he soon returned to his independent career as a freelancing pirate, assuming the name "Captain Thomas" and changing his ship's name to the Royal James to prevent getting caught for his breach of contract

Stede Bonnet's Real Life Is Almost Stranger Than Fiction

Despite his title of the Gentleman Pirate, Stede Bonnet was not necessarily considered to be the kindly gentleman he is in Our Flag Means Death. He was reputed to be harsh to both his prisoners and his crew members; in fact, he is often said to be the inventor of the punishment of walking the plank popularized by fictional stories of the high seas. He continued to sail with his now 40 men, raiding ships and flying his personalized Jolly Roger, until one fateful day in July 1718 when he docked the newly-named Royal James into Cape Fear River for repairs.

Colonel William Rhet, an officer assigned to put an end to seafaring crimes, was seeking pirates nearby. His original prey, Charles Vane (whose name you might recognize from the Starz series Black Sails), had escaped him, but as soon as he heard rumors that Bonnet had been seen in the area, he turned the sails of his two warships Henry and Sea Nymph toward Cape Fear River. The ensuing battle lasted days, and all three ships ran aground in the shallows. Eventually, Bonnet and his crew were overpowered. Bonnet apparently wanted to blow up himself and his ship rather than surrender, but his crew objected to the suggestion. Because he was a titled gentleman, Bonnet was kept in a marshal's home instead of prison with his crew. He bribed the marshal to let him escape, but William Rhet chased him down and took him back into captivity. Despite his status, his pleas for mercy were ignored. He was found guilty and sentenced to death. Stede Bonnet was hung December 10, 1718, reportedly while clutching a crumpled bouquet of flowers.

Stede Bonnet was a pirate for less than two years. The career choice was so sudden and unexpected that historians are still baffled by it. Some suspect mental health struggles. Others say the grief of losing one of his children may have pushed him over the edge. It seems unlikely that, as some historians have suggested, a simple frustration with his wife could lead him to such drastic measures. Similarly, if money troubles had taken him out to sea, surely he would have been content as a privateer instead of returning to piracy. Perhaps Stede Bonnet's motive is one thing Our Flag Means Death actually did not embellish on. Perhaps Stede Bonnet merely wanted adventure and a life outside of what was expected of him.

