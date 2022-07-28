The LGBQIA+ community has had a lot of time to deal with the fact that entertainment in general, and Hollywood specifically, goes out of its way to downplay, modify, or just flat-out erase queer participation in most productions. This is especially true in period dramas, which is still a genre that tends to pretend gay people didn’t exist in the past. Of course, getting used to it doesn’t mean we’re happy about it, which is why we always celebrate when a production like Our Flag Means Death along comes, which breaks the pattern and reveals that, when you factor in diversity, there are still a lot of stories to be told across all ages. The show centers around real-life notorious pirate Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) and his incredibly diverse crew.

Some fans of the HBO romantic comedy series are taking this need for celebration to the next level. They are creating a non-profit and unofficial fan convention cleverly called Our Con Means Death, which is set to take place next September in Bristol, UK, with an online streaming event attached. Of course, everyone is welcome! The fan event is set to feature panels, workshops, cosplay, games, and other pirate-themed group activities, as well as fan-run booths.

In an official statement shared with Collider, the trio of fan organizers Obliquity, Maddie, and Manea explained that they decided to bring the project to life after realizing the power of the Our Flag Means Death fanbase, and how they are eager to celebrate and discuss the series in large groups. The trio also stresses that the unexpected success of the series comes from having a diverse cast and crew, which “represents a truly historic shift in the treatment of the LGBTQIA+ community on-screen.”

The event is taking shape at Kickstarter, and its distinct "origin story" has prompted the website's Head of Film Elise McCave to put out a statement in support of the Con.

"Fan culture is one of the engines that keeps Kickstarter running. We’ve seen fans band together to bring back shows and films — from 'Veronica Mars' to 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' to 'Critical Role'. What’s exciting about this project is that it’s fans taking a show they love and using it as inspiration to create something new, and building their IRL community in the process."

Last month, series star, and Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi weighed in on the show’s LGBTQIA+ aspect after fans celebrated the fact that his character and Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) shared an onscreen kiss. At the time, Waititi commented that he was happy with the commotion, but it’s high time that these storylines get normalized by mainstream media.

As a non-profit event, Our Con Means Death also indicated that any surplus that's left at the end of the three-day gathering will be donated to Mermaids UK, an organization that aims to support non-binary, transgender, and gender diverse children and young people, and their families. The event will run from September 23 to 25 in a hybrid format (online and in Bristol, UK) to allow anyone, anywhere in the world to attend. Tickets cost from £15 (online) to £80 (full weekend in-person) and you can purchase them now on Kickstarter.

You can stream all episodes from Season 1 of Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max.