They also spoke about which aspects of their characters appeal to them the most and which cast member broke the most on-set.

The HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death, which hails from creator David Jenkins and executive producer Taika Waititi, is (very, very) loosely based on true 18th-century adventures revolves around the hilarious misadventures of self-proclaimed "gentleman pirate" Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his motley crew of the ship Revenge, who don't necessarily have the greatest faith in their captain as he tries to follow his true dream of becoming a real swashbuckler. As the Revenge's crew begins to become more and more mutinous, their paths fatefully cross with that of the notorious Blackbeard (Waititi) — and from there, the two men forge an unexpected friendship, each learning lessons from the other along the way. The series is executive produced by Waititi, who directs the pilot episodes, as well as Jenkins, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted. In addition to Darby and Waititi, Our Flag Means Death's ensemble cast includes Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen, and Leslie Jones.

Ahead of the show's March 3 premiere, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Kayo and Ortiz about joining the HBO Max pirate series and how they landed their respective roles. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, the two co-stars also discussed what they did off-screen to help develop the relationship between their characters and which aspects of Oluwande and Jim appealed to them the most on a personal level — and revealed which cast member broke character the most during filming.

Collider: How did you first come to be involved with the show, and which aspect of your character appealed to you most from the jump?

SAMSON KAYO: I auditioned, I did a tape in London because everyone's doing tapes now. I did a tape in London with some of my friends and just sent it over and then the guys loved it and I got the gig. But I feel like, for me, the one thing that appealed to me [about] Oluwande was that he was much different from a lot of the characters that I've played, which are quite loud and animated and just you can't miss him in a room, whereas Oluwande had this sense of calm, but also caution around him. I loved his unpredictability. You don't know what type of person or human being you are going to get, and as the series goes on, we see that. We see that this is a calm, genuine person who just wants peace. He just wants peace and a suntan, but these madmen keep bloody taking him on missions. But yeah, it was more of the sense of calm of Oluwande that gravitated me towards him. I like that sort of challenge.

VICO ORTIZ: On my end, I also self-taped for this. I was in Puerto Rico actually, when this happened. I was finishing a theater project over there, and then I got sent the audition. I read the sides and read the character description, and was immediately drawn to it because it combines a lot of things that I am, although we expressed things very differently. They were looking for someone who was Latine, someone who was non-binary, and the character description was "skillful, combat human." I was like, "Yeah, I'm all of those things. I can do this."

I think Jim is a bit unhinged and very dangerous, which I am not. I'm a bit more of the flower boy. But honestly, I'm excited to have everyone see this character and fall in love with every single one of them, honestly. Because it's truly a show that even though it's really silly and goofy and funny, it has a lot of heart, and with Olu and Jim being complete opposites but somehow attracting each other, it's such a beautiful dynamic. Like I said earlier, you're the earth to my fire.

KAYO: Yes. I love that one.

Image via HBO Max

I'm glad you brought that up too, Vico, because that was one of the things I wanted to ask the two of you about. You play members of the crew who have a deeper bond than some of the other pirates who have been brought together. Was there anything the two of you worked on in hanging out on-set or working on that friendship off-camera in a way to enhance what we see on screen?

KAYO: A handshake.

ORTIZ: A handshake, yes!

KAYO: We tried learning a handshake.

ORTIZ: We had a secret handshake.

KAYO: And every time, it kept changing. Every handshake, it was like, "Oh no, God, what are we doing? This is messing it up."

ORTIZ: But yet, it still was so cute to have that as a check-in really, of each other and how important we are to each other in the story, and who we are to each other as people outside of the show. I think we immediately... I mean, I immediately clicked with you. The second I saw you, that was like, "I am so glad it's you." There was such warmth to both of us. And, not to toot both of our horns, but we're both very charming. It was like, "Hey there. How are you doing?"

KAYO: Yeah. What's up? But I feel like, above all, we had a lot of conversations, man. There would be times that... on set, there's a lot of downtime, and we just had conversations and learnt about who we are and me understanding Vico, Vico understanding me, and we just created a dialogue. That dialogue is what brought us close and understanding each other was what helped us understand our characters together. It just made that so much easier. It was simple.

There were things that Vico would do, that their character would do, that I would just be like, "Oh, yeah. I knew you were going to do that," and then you just followed. It's just niche. It just works. It's like twins. You know how like twins know what the other twin's going to do or what was going to say? I just knew exactly what they were going to do and how, and it worked.

Image via HBO Max

With a big ensemble like this, I imagine there are probably times where it's hard to keep a straight face on camera. Out of the whole pirate crew, who was the most likely cast member to break, and who was the most likely cast member to get other people to break?

ORTIZ: Well, I'm going to go ahead right now and say that Samson was the easiest one to break.

KAYO: Oh my God, this is terrible. This is a terrible infringement.

ORTIZ: Back to the polar opposites. You were the easiest one to break, and I was the one that would keep the composure. Obviously, it helps to have a beard and a nose and not wanting to have glue all over me all over again. I really was good at just keeping it very airtight. But the one that made me break the most was Nat Faxon. Every time the Swede did anything, I would have to just look down and use the hat as a shield to just maybe let [out] a small smile and then just go back up, like nothing happened.

KAYO: Oh, no. Me, we'd be in the middle of a scene, I'd be like... I'd have a go. I've got two. I think mine is obviously Rhys [Darby]. Rhys would do certain things that would kill me. And then Matt Maher, Matt Maher made me laugh the most on set. Every little thing. There was a time where I was like, "I can't be in a scene with this man, because we're not going to finish the day. Because I would just be crying."

ORTIZ: The scene with the tearoom, the tea party. There were just so many moments there where again, I'm so glad that I was in the shadows because I was just not able to keep it together for that one.

KAYO: There's a tennis scene in Episode 1 where they're all playing this form of tennis. I know they only showed that little scene, but that day was hilarious. Just how everyone was actually really trying to win this game of tennis. It's like, "Come on, it's just a montage. It's fine." But everyone would take it so serious. It's so funny, man.

Our Flag Means Death airs new episodes every Thursday on HBO Max, with the season's final two premiering this week on March 24.

