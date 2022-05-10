Historical fiction is a genre that often leads to critical darlings. Whether it be Oscar-nominated goliaths of cinema like Alejandro González Iñárritu's 2015 film The Revenant or critically acclaimed television series like Tony McNamara's show The Great, the reverence for historical settings can be found everywhere in media. Often these takes on history – whether entirely fictional or not – stick to the dramatics, attempting to paint us a stark vision of the harsh truths of our past. This serves its own purpose, but occasionally a piece of historical fiction will come along that’s a bit less self-serious. Something that wants to poke fun at history even more than it wants to reflect on it. And this genre of comedic historical fiction is devastatingly underutilized. But with the recent success of Our Flag Means Death hopefully this rarely utilized genre can get the attention it deserves.

Serious historical dramas certainly have their place. Seeing history brought to life on the screen is an invaluable tool in helping us understand our past, learn from it, and come to reckon with it. But comedic historical fiction does something different. Its looser approach to its subject matter allows us to strip away the facts and get right to the feelings at the core of the story. In essence, comedic historical fiction serves to convey a sense of emotion and human connection to the audience rather than worrying about the minutiae of historical accuracy. Much like seeing historical photos restored in color shortens the sense of distance we feel to the past, self-aware historical comedy helps an audience to relate to the struggles of the characters despite their vastly different circumstances.

RELATED: 7 Historical Comedy Shows to Watch After ‘Our Flag Means Death’

Image via HBO Max

Our Flag Means Death has a lot in common with another piece of comedic historical fiction, A Knight’s Tale. While Our Flag Means Death uses real historical figures as the basis for its story, A Knight’s Tale is completely fictional but they both approach their historical settings in a similar manner. Both take an extremely loose approach to historical accuracy, they lean into aesthetics and humor with a modern flair. Whether it be costuming that alludes to punk style or jokes that rely on anachronism for the punchline, both these stories rely on shortening the distance between the past and the present to tell a story that transcends the bounds of its setting.

Our Flag Means Death utilizes its loose approach historical accuracy and heartfelt comedic edge to impart a message of love that transcends time. By poking fun at itself so much we focus less on the specifics of the events happening and more on the impact those events have on the characters. Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) getting captured by the British Navy and sent to the barracks to serve the crown is less about that actual event and more about the emotional crisis it results in, the event forces Stede to come to grips with his actions. The comedy allows us to focus more on how the characters feel about what happens to them rather than what happens in and of itself. This allows both the audience and the characters to focus on the thematic side of things rather than the historical. We focus on Stede learning love and self acceptance rather than any grand story of piracy. Not only that but it helps to humanize the past differently than historical fiction. It shows us that foolishness and revelry are a part of human history just as much as war or deceit.

The lighthearted tone of the show allows us to approach history from a more familiar perspective. Blackbeard wears impractical leather because it looks cool, Buttons talks to Karl like one would talk to their cat, Frenchie and Oluwande invent pyramid schemes, all these things are anachronistic but elevate both the humor and relatability of the story. The historicism serves a different purpose in this story than it does in a serious drama, here it serves to accentuate the characters but not to define them. These kinds of stories offer a different flavor of historical fiction, offering a lens with which to look at the past but not a precise mirror for it. The comedic edge allows us the opportunity to look upon historical times and figures without putting them on a pedestal, instead bringing history and the modern audience to the same level.

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

A Knight’s Tale functions similarly, with the rags-to-riches story of William (Heath Ledger) taking a back seat to the emotional crux of the story in themes of love and self-acceptance. The story is more about this ragtag group of people bonding while they swindle their way to the top. We aren’t here to learn history, we’re here to be entertained. It’s not about a grand narrative but a human one.

When the character’s dance to David Bowie it imbues a sense of timelessness but also thematically connects to William as a character. He is not a part of this society, he doesn’t know their music or their dances, so he makes something up. The music feels out of place because William is as well, the modernness of the music and dance reflect a sense of connection between the everyday people that make up the audience and the everyday person William is as a character. Or the way that the whole film is a retelling of one of The Canterbury Tales and Geoffrey Chaucer is one of the main characters. It creates a sense of dissonance with its own time but in doing so more strongly connects it to ours. We can see the hands of the creators a bit more because of the tongue-in-cheek nature of the story and this allows us to look at the spectacle for what it is rather than with reverence.

Image Via HBO

And, one would be remiss to forget, the crucial use of modern music in both A Knight’s Tale and Our Flag Means Death. The anachronistic use of music is not only fun but helps to further that sense of connection to the past. It’s another form of storytelling being used as the glue between past and present, a reminder that the past is not disconnected to us but rather an echo we hear on repeat. Whether it’s medieval peasants at a joust or kids headbanging in their cars the use of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” evokes the same sort of guttural response. The use of “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac in Our Flag Means Death evokes emotions in the audience because it contrasts with the visuals but compliments the mood. The compounding uses of anachronistic music help to blend the past and the present together. The use of modern music in these stories helps to give them a timeless feel despite the fact that they are grounded in distinct historical settings.

The comedic approach to comedy humanizes the stories of people living in different times. The point of historical comedy is not historical accuracy, it’s to entertain and enlighten. History is revered but in truth it was often absurd. The fact that Our Flag Means Death is based on true events speaks to that. Humanity has always been foolish and we use these stories to connect us to the past just as much as we use them to try and inform our future. The comedy in Our Flag Means Death or A Knight’s Tale give them a different tone entirely to most historical stories and that allows them to take risks and do weird, anachronistic things in the name of storytelling. In the end it creates a story that feels intrinsically tied to the aesthetics of its setting but timeless in its message. If more stories were to take this approach it would serve not only to entertain through a niche genre but also to inform in a different way to traditional historical fiction. It’s a chance for the historical fiction genre to breathe life into history in a different but engaging way that draws out the most human parts of history and connects the audience to it.

10 Historical Comedies to Watch After 'Our Flag Means Death'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Emily Kavanagh (28 Articles Published) I'm a writer from Western Colorado who loves all things nerdy. More From Emily Kavanagh

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe