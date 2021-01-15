The film is about a family (Johnson and Casey Affleck) dealing with terminal cancer and the close friend (Segel) that moves in to help them out.

With director Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s inspiring new movie, Our Friend, opening in select theaters and On Demand January 22nd by Gravitas Ventures and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, we’ve been provided with an exclusive clip to share with the Collider readers. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Our Friend is based on the Esquire article “The Friend: Love Is Not a Big Enough Word” by Matthew Teague and is about a family (Dakota Johnson and Casey Affleck) dealing with terminal cancer and the close friend (Jason Segel) that moves in to help them out. I recently watched the film and thought it was incredibly well done and featured terrific performances from everyone in the cast. In addition, as someone that has lost a number of close friends the past few years, the film was a beautiful reminder about the intricacies of friendship and the importance of making each day count.

In the exclusive clip, you can see Jason Segel trying out standup on Dakota Johnson. While the movie obviously features plenty of powerful moments about a family dealing with terminal cancer, one of the reasons the film works so well is that Cowperthwaite knows where to insert levity. This is one such scene. Our Friend also stars Jake Owen, Gwendoline Christie, Cherry Jones, Isabella Kai, and Violet McGraw.

Check out the scene below followed by the official synopsis.

Here's the official synopsis:

Our Friend tells the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family—journalist Matt (Casey Affleck), his vibrant wife Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and their two young daughters—and how their lives are upended by Nicole’s heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt’s responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple’s best friend Dane Faucheux (Jason Segel) offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined.

