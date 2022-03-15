It's been five, depending on whom you ask, tumultuous years since Former President Barack Obama was in the White House. Yet what is a former President of the United States supposed to do once they've left the White House? He could be like Former President George W. Bush and take up painting. Perhaps he would be like John Adams (President from 1797-1801), and quietly spend time with his family and write.

While that latter of that was true, as Obama wrote his obligatory memoir entitled A Promised Land, the former President has managed to go far beyond just writing alone in his study, having co-hosted the podcast Renegades: Born in the USA with Bruce Springsteen and striking a creative deal with Netflix, to produce original content with his wife, Michelle Obama. As Deadline reports, Obama will take his post-presidency life a step further and be in front of the camera for a new docuseries entitled Our Great National Parks.

Our Great National Parks is a five-part series that will travel from Chilean Patagonia to the Gunung Leuser National Park, Monterey Bay, California, and many more breathtaking locations during its first season. The series will have an interactive and educational element to it, which should be no surprise as Obama was a rather vocal advocate for public lands and waters during his presidency.

In his time at the White House, Obama protected more land and water than any previous administration in history. He was responsible for expanding and setting up more than 550 million acres of soil and sea from 2009 to 2017. In addition, he also made national parks more accessible to children, creating the Every Kid in a Park initiative, which provided all fourth-grade students and their families free admission to every national park, with the hopes of inspiring the next generation of Americans to discover what the national parks had to offer.

Our Great National Parks was announced last February as part of the slate of programming that Barack and Michelle's production company, Higher Ground, had developed with Netflix. This included an adaptation of a YA novel from Angeline Boulley, Firekeeper's Daughter, which is being penned by Mickey Fisher (Reverie, Extant) and Wenonah Wilms (Horsehead Girls). The story follows an 18-year-old Native girl who reluctantly goes undercover in a police investigation on her Ojibwe reservation. Other projects include four feature films, including The Young Wife, Satellite, Tenzing, and Exit West, which stars Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and is produced by Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame).

Our Great National Parks will debut on Netflix on April 13th. You can watch, and listen, to Obama narrate and host the program in the trailer below.

