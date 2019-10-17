Our ‘Knives Out: Get Your Cut’ Week Concludes with a Mysterious Photo

0

Our participation in Knives Out: Get Your Cut week concludes today with an exclusive image featuring Meg Thrombey (Katherine Langford) and Harlan Thrombey’s caretaker, Marta (Ana De Armas). To get today’s clue, you’ll need to text Meg Thrombey to get some first-hand dirt on the family. Text the keyword “MARTA” to 94200 to see how Meg feels about Harlan’s nurse. Fans can also opt-in for more texts to get some more dirt about the family by texting “Hi Meg” to 94200. Fans will learn more about the family and their secrets through the chat thread, and uncover exclusive content along the way. Additionally, the newly announced “Fortune” prize of the day is a private show from the Murder Mystery Co. The winner will get a private, interactive mystery performance for a group of their friends.

For those unfamiliar with Rian Johnson’s new movie, Knives Out, the film follows the mysterious death of author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) and his family bickering over his will while renowned detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) tries to get to the bottom of what happened.

Don’t worry about spoilers playing Knives Out: Get Your Cut. The alternate reality game won’t spoil anything that happens in the movie, so you can enjoy both the game and the film without worrying about learning the finer plot points. Rules, clues and prizes can be found at GetYourCut.com .

This ends our participation in Knives Out: Get Your Cut, but there are tons of new clues dropping from members of the Thrombey family every week through the film’s release. New prizes that are part of Thrombey’s fortune are being revealed all the time, leading up to the grand prize giveaway of $250,000, so keep playing along!

Knives Out opens November 27th. Click here for Adam Chitwood’s glowing review from TIFF, and here’s the official synopsis: