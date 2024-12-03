It's Lindsay Lohan's world and we're all just living in it. Ever since Netflix decided to team up with the Mean Girls star for Holiday movies, we've seen repeated success in the last couple of years. It wasn't any different with Our Little Secret. The Lohan, Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked) and Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars) romcom accumulated 32.4 million views over the past week, and chances are that more and more people will catch up to it as Christmas draws closer.

Our Little Secret pushed last week's top performer The Merry Gentlemen down to #3 with 9.8 million views. Also a holiday movie, it stars Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland) as a couple trying to save a run-down nightclub by introducing a Magic Mike-like act for the holidays. The romcom was also outperformed by animated movie Spellbound, which this week climbed one position and landed at #2 with 15.3 million views. Rounding up the top 5 was Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa at #4 with 6.1 million views and Daddy's Home 2 at #5 with 5.3 million views.

In the TV realm, Netflix subscribers were far less inclined to watch holiday-themed stories and would rather learn more about the bizarre case told in the documentary series Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey. The new series debuted at #1 with 13.4 million views, while new limited series The Madness debuted at #2 with 9.3 million views. Rounding up the top 5 was spy comedy A Man on the Inside at #3 with 7 million views, the new season of Arcane at #4 with 4.2 million views and Is it Cake? debuting at #5 with 3.5 million views.

France Leaves Everyone Eating Dust... Again

When it came to non-English movies, French thriller GTMAX took the top spot once again as Netflix subscribers are ensnared by the heist movie with Fast & Furious vibes. The next three top-performing titles are all new titles on the platform: Telugu-language Lucky Baskhar was #2 with 5.1 million views, Norwegian family movie The Snow Sister was #3 with 4.4M and Bollywood's Sikandar Ka Muqaddar was #4 with 3.1M. Rounding up the top 5 was Spanish-language doc The Lost Children with 3.1M.

Last but not least, in the non-English TV realm it was all about The Empress. The new season of the German show climbed to #1 and accumulated 6.7 million views, while subscribers binged Season 1 and took it to #3 with 3M views. There was still a lot of love for K-drama When The Phone Rings, which landed at #2 with 6.6M. Meanwhile, Japanese anime DanDaDan continues its winning streak, this time at #4 with 2.8M views, while new Brazilian racing series Senna debuted at #6 with 2.6 million views.

You can check out the full list of most-watched Netflix titles on the Tudum website.

4 10 Our Little Secret Our Little Secret is a holiday drama in which two resentful exes find themselves spending Christmas together after discovering that their current partners are siblings. The film explores themes of reconciliation and the complexities of family dynamics during the festive season. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director Stephen Herek Cast Lindsay Lohan , Kristin Chenoweth , Ian Harding , Jon Rudnitsky , Chris Parnell Tim Meadows , Dan Bucatinsky , Henry Czerny , Katie Baker , Ash Santos , Jake Brennan , Brian Unger Runtime 99 Minutes Writers Hailey DeDominicis Distributor(s) Netflix Expand

