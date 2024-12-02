Christmas is still a few weeks away, but Netflix subscribers are already in the festive spirit, as the streamer’s charts reflect so. Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features a couple of Christmas movies, including an old favorite among the latest holiday offerings. Among the top favored holiday films are Our Little Secret, The Merry Gentlemen, The Snow Sister, and Hot Frosty, which have all been released over the past few weeks, alongside returning fan favorite, The Christmas Chronicles, starring Kurt Russell.

Leading the chart is the Lindsay Lohan-starring flick Our Little Secret, which is teased as follows: “Ten years after a botched proposal, two star-crossed exes must spend Christmas together after discovering their partners are siblings. Awkward much?” The rest of the top 10 list is filled out by the musical fantasy Spellbound, Peter Sullivan’s The Merry Gentlemen, Afraid, The Snow Sister, Father Figures, the Lacey Chabert-led Hot Frosty, The Christmas Chronicles, The Secret Life of Pets, and the 2016 animated musical Sing.

Is ‘Our Little Secret’ Worth Watching?

Image via Netflix

Released on November 27, 2024, Our Little Secret sees Lohan’s character Avery spending her first Christmas with her boyfriend's family and finding out her ex is also part of the holiday celebration, but the duo then decide to hide their romantic history. The phenomenal actress not only starred in the film but also executive-produced it as part of her creative partnership with Netflix.

Production of the holiday-themed project took about two months in Atlanta with the stellar cast ensemble featuring Lohan, Ian Harding, Tim Meadows, Jon Rudnitsky, Judy Reyes, Henry Czerny, Chris Parnell and the iconic Kristin Chenoweth. Stephen Herek directed Our Little Secret, while Hailey DeDominicis wrote the screenplay, with Lisa Gooding as producer.

Though Our Little Secret made it to the top of Netflix’s leading movies of the week, it has received mixed reviews from fans and critics. It currently holds a 40% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Collider’s review, the Christmas picture focuses “on a series of embarrassing faux pas for its two leads (Lohan and Ian Harding) rather than developing a gushing romance between them.”

Our Little Secret is available to watch on Netflix.

4 10 Our Little Secret Our Little Secret is a holiday drama in which two resentful exes find themselves spending Christmas together after discovering that their current partners are siblings. The film explores themes of reconciliation and the complexities of family dynamics during the festive season. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director Stephen Herek Cast Lindsay Lohan , Kristin Chenoweth , Ian Harding , Jon Rudnitsky , Chris Parnell Tim Meadows , Dan Bucatinsky , Henry Czerny , Katie Baker , Ash Santos , Jake Brennan , Brian Unger Runtime 99 Minutes

Watch on Netflix