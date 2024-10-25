It's official: Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls) has become a household name at Netflix when it comes to holiday movies. Today, the streamer released the trailer for the actor's next rom-com outing Our Little Secret, in which she stars alongside Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars). In the story, Avery (Lohan) decides to spend the holidays with her boyfriend's family and discovers that her ex is now dating her boyfriend's sister. The movie is set to premiere on November 27.

The trailer for Our Little Secret has that holiday movie flavor we all love. For a moment, you can even believe that there won't be too much drama, but the Christmas spirit is quickly out in the cold when Avery realizes that her boyfriend's mother, Erica (Kristin Chenoweth) doesn't like her at all. And what's worse, she's not afraid to show it. So, when Avery discovers that her ex Logan (Harding) will be there, she forces him to keep his mouth shut and never reveal to anyone that they dated — otherwise she'll be giving Erica ammunition to be even more disapproving of her.

As holiday movies go, Avery and Logan's forced time together makes them revisit the time they dated, and they both start to wonder if breaking up was the correct decision. It's not the best environment to have second thoughts, but seeing each other with someone else is certainly going to make their heads spin. Should they indeed start to reconnect, things can get even messier for Avery and the holiday might quickly become one for the history books.

Lindsay Lohan Thinks Holiday Movies Are "Special"

Image via Netflix

When talking about becoming a holiday movie star for Netflix, Lohan suggested that she feels nothing but joy about starring in movies like Irish Wish and Falling For Christmas. She stated:

“It’s so beautiful to be able to do films that are associated with holidays because it’s family time. When you can make a movie that families can remember and come together to see, it makes it all the more special.”

Our Little Secret is directed by Stephen Herek (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure) and written by Hailey DeDominicis. The cast also features Tim Meadows (Dream Scenario), Jon Rudnitstky (Catch-22), Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1), Judy Reyes (Dr. Death), Chris Parnell (30 Rock), Ash Santos (Mayor of Kingstown) and Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal).

Netflix debuts Our Little Secret on November 27. You can check out the trailer below: