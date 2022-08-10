Billy Porter and Luke Evans will have some talented company on board with them in Bill Oliver's new custody battle drama Our Son. The rest of the cast has been filled out with Andrew Rannells (Girls5eva), Robin Weigert (American Horror Story), Kate Burton (Inventing Anna), Phylicia Rashad (This Is Us), Cassandra Freeman (Bel-Air), and Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen) all having signed on according to Deadline. Filming wrapped on the production recently, indicating a potential release early next year.

Our Son follows the story of a couple in the midst of a rocky divorce fighting for custody of their eight-year-old son. Since it was announced with Porter and Evans leading, larger plot details have been kept under wraps. It's the second feature film behind the camera for Oliver, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Nickowitz whom he also collaborated with on his first feature Jonathan as well as the short The Debutantes. Fernando Loureiro (Frances Ha) and Guilherme Coelho (Fala Tu) produce through their Tigresa banner with Eric Binns (Lansky), Jennifer 8. Lee (The Price) and Christopher Lin also working on the production and Alex Peace-Power is co-producing.

Altogether, the six new additions to the film bring some serious hardware and experience to the table. Rannells has both a Grammy win and a Tony Award nomination to his name, along with a Critics Choice TV nomination for Girls. Most recently, he's appeared in Girls5eva and his voice can be heard in Invincible as Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) best friend William Clockwell and in Big Mouth. He's also known for films such as The Prom and A Simple Favor and will next be seen in Robert Siegel's Immigrant. Weigert, meanwhile, has an Emmy nod to her name thanks to her turn as Calamity Jane on Deadwood. She has a long list of prominent appearances, including her role as Ally Lowen in Sons of Anarchy along with multiple appearances in American Horror Story and a spot in Big Little Lies. On the film end, she's taken roles in Synecdoche, New York and The Sessions among others.

Image via HBO

Burton has three Tony and Emmy nominations under her belt, including two Emmy nods for her guest appearances on the long-running Shonda Rhimes medical drama Grey's Anatomy. Her film appearances include prominent roles in Big Trouble in Little China and Unfaithful, though she's recently turned to television with series like The First Lady, where she portrayed Hillary Clinton, as well as Inventing Anna, and Bosche: Legacy. Rashad comes in with two Tony wins and six Emmy nominations, including two for her breakout role as Clair Huxtable in The Cosby Show and three more for her turn as Carol Clarke in the NBC giant This is Us. Like Burton, she spent time on Grey's Anatomy, also appearing prominently in the Creed franchise and tick, tick... BOOM! as well as shows like David Makes Man and Empire.

Rounding out the bunch are Freeman and Powell, the former is best known for appearances in Atlanta, The Last O.G., and Luke Cage. More recently though, she's taken the spotlight as Vivian Banks in the reimagining series Bel-Air. She can also count roles in Spike Lee's Inside Man and I Think I Love My Wife as part of her filmography. Powell, too, is an American Horror Story alum who also recently appeared in 2021's Dear Evan Hansen. He'll next be seen in the thriller Susie Searches, joining Kiersey Clemons and Alex Wolff.

There's currently no release date for Our Son.