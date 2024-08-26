The Big Picture Out Come The Wolves premieres on August 30 in theaters & on VOD. The survival horror stars Missy Peregrym.

The tense thriller has Peregrym facing wolves attacking her loved ones, as the situation quickly escalates.

Directed by TIFF favorite Adam MacDonald, the film promises groundbreaking twists & surprises.

Before the month wraps, IFC and Shudder are giving horror fans a treat. Today we have teamed up with the studios to give you a sneak peek at Out Come The Wolves. We can also reveal that the survival thriller is set to premiere both in theaters and on VOD on August 30. The movie stars Missy Peregrym (FBI) as a woman who takes her fiancé and a childhood friend to a secluded cabin for a hunting trip that goes south pretty quickly.

The atmospheric sneak peek of Out Come The Wolves invites you in — even though the cabin is a place you may not want to visit. It reveals a turning point in the story, a moment when Peregrym's character Sophie is hit with several different pieces of information at once. The official synopsis reads as follows:

"Retired hunter Sophie invites her fellow hunter and childhood best friend Kyle to her family's secluded cabin deep in the woods. There, she plans for Kyle to meet and teach her fiancé Nolan how to hunt for an article he's writing and to share the news of their engagement. Tensions flare between Kyle and Nolan over their shared history with Sophie, escalating during the hunt that goes awry when they are ambushed by a vicious pack of territorial wolves. As alliances fracture under the pressure of survival, Sophie is forced to rely on her long-abandoned hunting prowess to face the deadly predators and save the one closest to her heart."

Out Come The Wolves has the potential of being a tension-filled thriller because it will make the trio's hunting trip evolve from a quiet adventure to a survival horror as the fierce animals start attacking them. Whether the wolves are really supposed to be there or they are a manifestation of a more sinister force, Sophie will have to start a rescue mission and ignore her every instinct to run away if she wants her loved ones to stay alive.

'Out Come The Wolves' Is Directed By a TIFF Favorite

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Out Come The Wolves is directed by Adam MacDonald. A frequent name at the Toronto International Film Festival, MacDonald saw some of his productions like Backcountry and Pyewacket debut at the renowned film festival. For Out Come The Wolves, he partnered up with screenwriter Enuka Okuma (Rookie Blue) and recruited Joris Jarsky (God’s Country) and Damon Runyan (Star Trek: Discovery) for the cast.

MacDonald previously told Variety about the long process of bringing Out Come The Wolves to life, revealed his expectations for how the public might react to the project, and teased some surprises and twists along the way:

“’Out Come the Wolves’ had a long gestation period. We’ve been dreaming of this project for nearly a decade and it was beginning to feel like our own ‘Fury Road.’ Now we’re finally on the ground running with the support of High Park Entertainment and others. With the incredible creative team assembled, we have the recipe for something truly groundbreaking. My goal is to bring everyone to the very edge of their seats til the very last frame, to push the limits as far as possible.”

Out Come The Wolves premieres in theaters and on VOD on August 30. You check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

