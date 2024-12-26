Meryl Streep may be approaching 80 years old, but that hasn’t stopped the three-time Oscar-winning actress from featuring in hits Only Murders in the Building and Extrapolations lately. Streep’s filmography goes back decades, and one of her earlier roles that has been absent from the streaming world just got the update fans have been waiting for. Netflix has announced that Out of Africa, the 1985 romantic epic that Streep stars in alongside Robert Redford, will officially begin streaming on the platform on January 1 after previously only being available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. Out of Africa follows a Danish Baroness who has an affair with a big-game hunter, and the film earned a 63% score from critics and an 82% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Out of Africa is based on the writings and novels by Karen Blixen, Judith Thurman, and Errol Trzebinski, with Kurt Luedtke writing the screenplay and Sydney Pollack directing. Luedtke passed away in 2020 at the age of 80, and his two other writing credits came from working with Paul Newman and Sally Field on Absence of Malice, and also teaming up with Star Wars and Indiana Jones veteran Harrison Ford and Kristin Scott Thomas for Random Hearts. Out of Africa director Sydney Pollack also passed away in 2008 at the age of 73. He had worked with Luedtke on the aforementioned Random Hearts and is also famous for his work on The Firm, the 1993 legal thriller starring Tom Cruise.

Meryl Streep and Robert Redford’s Recent Roles

Now 88 years old, Robert Redford’s career has certainly slowed down, and one of his more recent iconic roles saw him join the MCU as Alexander Pierce, the shadow leader of H.Y.D.R.A. who posed as the leader of S.H.I.E.L.D. Other than Streep's roles in Only Murders in the Building and Extrapolations, she also recently starred as the President of the U.S. in Don’t Look Up, the 2021 Netflix Original movie featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, and Timothée Chalamet.

Out of Africa stars Meryl Streep and Robert Redford, and was directed by Sydney Pollack. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Out of Africa when it hits Netflix on January 1.