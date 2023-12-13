The Big Picture A group of ship-wrecked survivors in an unknown land face terrifying sounds and strange occurrences while trying to survive in Out of Darkness.

A new Stone Age horror has been unleashed in an utterly gripping trailer for the upcoming flick Out of Darkness, previously titled The Origin. Directed by Andrew Cumming (River City) Out of Darkness marks his feature debut, as he's joined by producer Oliver Kassman (Saint Maud) and writer Ruth Greenberg (Run), with the backing of Bleeker Street. The thrilling tale follows a group of ship-wrecked survivors stranded in an unknown place all alone. Together, they try to find food and shelter in this strange land that they hope to call home. However, as darkness falls, they soon learn that things aren't entirely as they seem. After witnessing strange occurrences and experiencing terrifying sounds, the group discovers that they are not alone — and that something (or someone) is indeed hunting them. Friendships and alliances fail as the group slowly plunges into the darkness sweeping over the land they're desperately trying to survive. Spooky right?

On top of the eerie setting, the film also takes place in 43,000 B.C.E, during the brutal Paleolithic time. Therefore, Cumming opted for the stylistic choice to make the entire cast speak in a language to reflect that time. According to Bloody Disgusting, the language used was created entirely for the film. Working with an archaeologist and a linguist allowed the team to build a language that felt authentic to the period.

Out of Darkness originally premiered at the 2022 London Film Festival and has since made its rounds in recent film festivals. The film even earned nominations in five categories at the British Independent Film Awards, with star Safia Oakley-Green winning the Breakthrough Performance category, per her IMDb page. And she's joined by an equally exceptional cast that, based on the trailer and festival reviews of the film, have all done an excellent job in bringing this horrifying story to life. And in a made-up language at that.

Who Stars in 'Out of Darkness'?

Oakley-Green plays Beyah in Out of Darkness. She is best known for starring in various TV performances throughout her career. She portrays Cinderella Jackson in 2022's Sherwood, Andy in 2023's Extraordinary, Joy Harris in 2023's The Burning Girls, and most recently, Becky in The Lazarous Project. She is joined by Chuku Modu who portrays Adem — his character name is perhaps a play on the name Adam as the first man according to Biblical stories. Modu has enjoyed an impressive resume of steady work after his big break being cast in the MCU Captain Marvel film as Soh-Larr, a captured Kree scout. From there, he was given a recurring role on the CW Sci-Fi series The 100. In 2022, Modu worked opposite Chloë Grace Moretz as Carlos in The Peripheral. The actor finished out 2023 with roles in The Great, Fifteen-Love, Such a Lovely Day, and The Good Doctor.

Kit Young portrays fellow survivor, Geirr alongside Oakley-Green and Modu. Young is most recognizable from his wonderful role as Jesper Fahey in the sadly canceled Netflix show Shadow & Bone. However, he's also portrayed characters in The School for Good and Evil in 2022 and A Midsummer Night's Dream in 2021. Rounding out the cast for Out of Darkness are Iola Evans (Choose or Die) as Ave, Luna Mwezi (Needle Park Baby) portraying Heron, Arno Luening (Divine Comedy) as Odal, alongside Rosebud Melarkey (EastEnders) and newcomer Tyrell Mhlanga.

Watch the trailer below:

Out of Darkness premiers on February 9, 2024.