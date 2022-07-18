Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby, and Judith Light will star in a film adaptation of the 2010 book Out Of My Mind. According to Deadline, the three have been cast in the upcoming adaptation for Disney+.

The film will follow Melody Brooks (played by Phoebe-Ray Taylor), a girl with cerebral palsy, who is not given the same opportunities as her fellow students. When a young educator named Katherine (played by Courtney Taylor) sees how smart Melody is, she encourages her to participate in mainstream education.

DeWitt will play Melody's mother Diane. The character is described as an advocate for her daughter. DeWitt's previous work includes 2018's The Professor (directed by Wayne Roberts), Song of Back and Neck (directed by Paul Lieberstein), and Arizona (directed by Jonathan Watson). Kirby will play Melody's father Chuck, who is described as supportive. His previous work includes 2020's Percy (directed by Clark Johnson), 2018's Little Woods (directed by Nia DaCosta) and Another Kind of Wedding (directed by Pat Kiely). Light will play the Brooks family's neighbor Mrs. V. Although Mrs. V is eccentric, she shows that she does care about Melody. Light's previous work includes 2021's Tick, Tick... Boom! (directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda), 2019's Before You Know It (directed by Hannah Pearl Utt), and 2014's We'll Never Have Paris (directed by Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne). The film will also star Michael Chernus as Mr. Dimming, Melody's teacher. Mr. Dimming is also the coach of the school's trivia team.

The 2010 novel the film is based on was written by Sharon Draper. Out Of My Mind will be directed by Amber Sealey who previously directed 2021's No Man of God, which also starred Kirby. The film's screenplay was written by Daniel Stiepleman who previously wrote the screenplay for 2018's On the Basis of Sex (directed by Mimi Leder). Peter Saraf and Dan Angel will be producers for the film while Michael B. Clark, Alex Turtletaub, Jeff Skoll, Robert Kessel, Tom Mazza, Dave Calver Jones, and Brian Gott will be executive producers. Multiple people from the cerebral palsy and AAC (augmentative and alternative communication device) community have been a part of the film's production team as well. The film will be produced by Big Beach, Participant, Everywhere Studios LLC and Disney Branded Television.

No official release date has been announced for when Out Of My Mind will premiere on Disney+. In the meantime, check out the trailer for Sealey and Kirby's previous collaboration No Man of God below: