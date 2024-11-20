Sharon M. Draper's bestselling novel Out of My Mind has found a place around the world, in the classroom, and in the hearts of readers, and now, it's heading to streaming. This week, Disney+ will debut the star-studded film adaptation headlined by newcomer Phoebe-Rae Taylor as Melody, a non-verbal 12-year-old girl with cerebral palsy navigating the challenges of sixth grade. Made with help from members of the cerebral palsy and AAC (augmentative and alternative communication device) community, the movie strives to bring the book to life as accurately as possible and spread its positive message about making your voice heard. Ahead of its release, Collider can exclusively share a sneak peek showing how and why the team came together to do Draper's novel justice.

After a short sneak peek, the featurette begins with Draper, who reflects on the long tail of Out of My Mind. The 2010 book has been translated into 22 different languages and has even been incorporated into school curriculums because of its message. It's a story that is increasingly well known and, for many of those involved, from Judith Light to producer Peter Saraf, it's a book that has been more than worthy of a feature adaptation for some time. As with reading Draper's novel, you'll likely need some tissues to get through to the end, as Rosemarie DeWitt attested to the deeply emotional script penned by Daniel Stiepleman. Behind the camera for the movie is No Man of God director Amber Sealey, who portrayed the book as a "very powerful coming-of-age story" showing the triumphs and challenges of growing up with cerebral palsy.

What makes the movie and the book so great in Stiepleman's eyes, however, is the main character Melody, whom he hailed as a great modern literary protagonist. In the story, readers and viewers follow the quick-witted young girl who struggles to get the same academic opportunities as her peers despite her intelligence. With the help of technology, fiercely supportive parents, friends, and an empathetic neighbor, she carves her own path and proves that what she has to say is just as worthwhile. Through her, the movie looks to avoid negative tropes regarding disabilities. It also helped to have an excellent actor in Taylor taking on the role. Collider's Perri Nemiroff spoke to the cast during Sundance, and they all had kind words for Taylor as a collaborator. DeWitt in particular attested to her newcomer co-star's surprising courage and vulnerability that normally takes a long process to perfect:

"That part and then, I think with actors, when you have a scene partner you’re always looking to find a connection and intimacy with one another, and god, it was so instantaneous because the courage that you brought every day to the set, the vulnerability. It takes us in acting classes years to tap into that, and you brought it all. And the trust. I was so grateful that you let me in, you know what I mean? Sometimes we can’t find each other when the camera’s rolling, and you were right there. I mean, I think I sometimes think am you mother! [Laughs] Sorry, Frankie! Because I just love you in a way that I never had trust built so quickly with an artist, and I think it’s because of the extraordinary human being that you are. I’m so excited for people to learn who you are!"

Who Else Made Up the Cast of 'Out of My Mind'?

Taylor was surrounded by star power for Out of My Mind beyond just the Emmy-winning Light and the recent Smile 2 star DeWitt. The former plays Melody's caring neighbor who pushes her forward while DeWitt plays the girl's mother alongside Luke Kirby as her father. Also on board are Michael Chernus and Courtney Taylor, with Friends star Jennifer Aniston voicing Melody's inner monologue as a nod both to the character and Taylor's love of the iconic sitcom. Following its Sundance premiere earlier this year, Sealey's adaptation earned two standing ovations from attendees, making its upcoming streaming release one to watch for when it comes out this week.

Out of My Mind premieres on Disney+ on November 22. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Out of My Mind Melody Brooks is navigating sixth grade as a nonverbal wheelchair user who has cerebral palsy. With the help of some assistive technology and her devoted allies, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it Release Date January 19, 2024 Director Amber Sealey Cast Luke Kirby , Rosemarie DeWitt , Judith Light , Michael Chernus Runtime 102 minutes Main Genre Drama

