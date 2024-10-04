Melody Brooks (Phoebe-Ray Taylor) is a young girl with cerebral palsy who only wants to get through sixth grade. And while her photographic memory makes her the smartest person in her class, she'll have to deal with plenty of obstacles thanks to people not understanding her condition. Disney+ has released a new trailer for Out of My Mind. The upcoming drama will give a hopeful spin to the increasing number of problems Melody will face, taking audiences on an emotional journey that will hopefully end with the protagonist getting the recognition she deserves from her classmates.

The new trailer for Out of My Mind also provides viewers with a glimpse at how the adults around Melody attempt to deal with the situation. Chuck (Luke Kirby) and Diane (Rosemarie DeWitt) will do everything in their power to make sure that Melody has a fulfilling academic experience, even if her classmates don't know how to interact with her. Before stepping into the role of one of the responsible adults of Out of My Mind, Luke Kirby was seen as Lenny Bruce in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The acclaimed Prime Video comedy came to an end last year.

Out of My Mind was directed by Amber Sealy, with the project being based on the book of the same name by Sharon M. Draper. The screenplay for the upcoming adaptation was penned by Daniel Stiepleman. Before focusing on bringing this emotional story from the page to the screen, Amber Sealy directed No Man of God, a tense drama about an FBI analyst played by Elijah Wood and Ted Bundy (Luke Kirby). Out of My Mind held its world premiere during this year's edition of the Sundance Film Festival.

What's Next for Disney+?

Out of My Mind is merely one of the titles Disney+ has prepared for the next couple of years. The streaming platform is getting ready to launch a recorded version of Aladdin: The Broadway Musical, just like the company did with Hamilton during the course of the pandemic. Out of My Mind will be followed by Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good Very Bad Road Trip. Disney+ can't get enough of books aimed towards the youngest members of the audience, proven by the extensive amount of adaptations the streaming platform continues to develop.

You can check out the new trailer for Out of My Mind below, before the movie premieres on Disney+ on November 22: