A trailer was recently released for Neil LaBute’s upcoming thriller Out Of the Blue showcasing Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson as a pair of lovers entangled in a dangerous liaison.

Written and directed by Palme d'Or nominee LaBute, Out of the Blue is a domestic thriller in which Kruger and Nicholson engage in a risky extramarital affair. The official synopsis for the movie reads: “After spending time in prison following an assault charge, Connor Bates now works in a library and spends his free time running, swimming, and trying to piece his world back together. When he meets Marilyn Chambers, the wife of a wealthy businessman, they collide into an intense physical and emotional relationship that quickly escalates into idle talk about her husband’s murder.”

Nicholson is Connor, and at the start of the trailer, he is shown jogging when he happens upon Marilyn (Kruger), bathing in the lake wearing a red swimsuit. Connor strikes a charming yet awkward conversation with the blue-eyed beauty. In that same conversation, Marilyn tells him that that lake shore is her secret spot and then tells Connor that she has a husband, to which he replies with a taut smile.

We also get to see Connor and Marilyn interact at his place of work. While navigating the library, Connor asks her if she’s looking for a particular book to which Kruger's character: “Something about murder.” Then adding “Preferably one where the husband dies.” It doesn’t take long for the relationship between the two to escalate and their thoughts to fall upon the probably not-so-hypothetical death of her husband. Although the trailer gives us a clear idea of the premise, it begs the question of whether the lovers will go through with the plan to commit murder. On top of that, the under-two-minutes trailer gives us a hint as to why the movie is rated R, although it showcases more instances of sexual content between Connor and Marilyn than any form of violence.

Out of The Blue is distributed by Quiver Distribution and produced by Berry Meyerowitz and Tara L. Craig. WestEnd handles international sales. Starring alongside Kruger and Nicholson, Hank Azaria, Chase Sui Wonders, Pamela Jayne Morgan, and Victor Slezak round out the cast.

LaBute’s new thriller Out of The Blue comes out in theatres and on demand on August 26, 2022. Check out the trailer below: