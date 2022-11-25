There was a time when noir films like Out of the Past dominated the world. During its peak from the early 1940s to the late 1950s, Hollywood churned out hundreds of films that helped to define one of the most distinctive (and best) genres in American cinema. Even the most casual of moviegoers need only see a screenshot from The Maltese Falcon or Double Indemnity to recognize its trademark visual style, and while the genre’s transition to neo-noir from the 1970s onwards has ensured its presence continues to be felt on our screens, there is something to be said about the simplicity of a classic noir.

But, as is often the case when a large number of films in the same sub-genre are produced within a short timeframe, they do have a tendency to blur together. There’s a reason why it’s one of the most heavily referenced eras in film, and much of that comes from its limited selection of hallmarks having become such integral parts of the cinematic vocabulary that even people who have never watched a noir film may feel like they’ve seen everything it has to offer thanks to cultural osmosis (see one film about silhouetted figures drenched in enough cigarette smoke to warrant calling the fire service, seen them all, right?). That’s a very reductive way of looking at things, of course, but for people unfamiliar with the ins and outs of the genre, it’s also understandable.

Why 'Out of the Past' Stands Out in a Sea of Noir Films

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

It’s this that makes Out of the Past so fascinating to discuss. On the surface, this movie looks like the most cliché example of a noir there is, and to some extent that’s right. The story – a flashback-heavy tale about a gas station owner whose shady past comes back to haunt him – manages to condense enough bloody murder and shrewd dialogue into its runtime to make Raymond Chandler jealous, while its use of low-key lighting and elegantly dressed people who love nothing more than blowing smoke into each other's faces is cranked so high it borders on parody. And at the heart of it we have Jeff Bailey (Robert Mitchum) and Kathie Moffat (Jane Greer), characters who tick every box on their cynical private eye and seductive femme fatale checklist, respectively. Considering how ubiquitous these character types are to this genre, it would be reasonable to assume that Out of the Past was just standard noir territory.

But that is a gross oversimplification. Even ignoring the fact that Out of the Past does these tropes with a level of sophistication most films can only dream of, there is one thing that sets it apart from anything else – just how tragic it is. Noir films are rarely exercises in jubilation, but the fatalistic tone on offer here is dour even by the genre’s usual grim standards. Jeff and Kathie are victims not just of fate and also of their own flawed being, condemned by their previous mistakes to a life constantly looking over their shoulders. From the second the film starts they’re doomed, and the next ninety minutes sees them scrabbling their way to freedom through a labyrinthine network of lies and betrayals they secretly know they will never escape from. Ultimately the good guys win and the bad guys lose, but as the end credits are rolling over one of the most quietly distressing final scenes in noir, you’d be forgiven for thinking the opposite. And that’s exactly what makes Out of the Past so brilliant.

A large reason for this is not because of the story itself, but rather the way it is told. Director Jacques Tourneur and writer Daniel Mainwaring (adapting his own 1946 novel Build My Gallows High) decide to start their story at the halfway point, resulting in much of the film taking place in flashbacks. When we’re first introduced to Jeff, he’s going by the name Jeff Bailey and living in the mountain town of Bridgeport where he’s courting local resident Ann Miller (Virginia Huston, in about the only morally good role in the film). However, a chance encounter with former associate Joe Stefanos (Paul Valentine) forces him to resume his role as a lackey for the charismatic but manipulative Whit Sterling (Kirk Douglas). Jeff had previously been hired by Whit to find Kathie (his former girlfriend) after she stole $40,000 from him, but Jeff let his emotions cloud his judgment after he tracked her to Acapulco. The two ran away together, but escaping a man like Whit was easier said than done. Eventually they were forced to separate, but not before Kathie killed Jeff’s partner Jack Fisher (Steve Brodie) in a move that permanently damaged their relationship.

'Out of the Past' Captivated Audiences Because None of Its Leads Have a Path to Redemption

Image via Warner Bros.

Out of the Past picks up three years after these events, and from the second our leads are reunited in Whit’s estate at Lake Tahoe, it’s clear none of them have a path to redemption. The most tragic of the bunch is Jeff, one of noir’s most fascinatingly unique protagonists. He may live in trench coats and smoke cigarettes like he’s a ticking clock set to warp speed, but he’s also a tortured figure swept up in a tide of misfortune all because he once let his heart get the better of him. All he wants is to live in peace with Ann, but such virtues are rare pleasures for people like him. For much of the runtime he displays a surprising lack of agency, going along with Kathie and Whit’s plans despite knowing it’s a trap. His tough guy persona and perchance for clever wisecracks may give the impression that he’s just another noir hero too smart to be outplayed, but in reality he seems just as lost as everyone else, getting by on a combination of talent and dumb luck. It makes for a welcome change from the usual protagonists who are always two steps ahead of everyone else, and gives Jeff a relatability that makes him easy to root for (helped by his charming personality that delivers astute one-liners at every turn). He’s a righteous man caught in a bad situation, and watching his dream life collapse around him is painful to watch.

Nothing epitomizes this more than his demise. While most noir films end with their heroes walking off to the nearest bar after another day bringing justice to their city, Out of the Past opts for a considerably more downbeat ending. Framed for the murders of Whit, Fisher, and Stefanos, the film ends with Jeff agreeing to run away with Kathie once more… but only after sneakily calling the police first. Their drive to freedom is cut short by a blockage, prompting Kathie to shoot Jeff before being killed herself by an onslaught of machine gun fire. If Sam Spade or Philip Marlowe ended their adventures as clear heroes, Jeff Markham goes out like he was the villain all along, shot dead by the former love of his life in a way that ensures only the viewer will know the truth about his innocence. The world of Out of the Past is a cruel mistress, but as much as we (and him) would like to have believed otherwise, there was never a happy ending in this deck of cards.

Director Jacques Tourneur Was Key to 'Out of the Past's Success

Image via Warner Bros.

Above anything else, Tourneur was the most essential ingredient for Out of the Past’s success. At the time he was a rising star at RKO Studios who had earned himself a solid reputation thanks to his work on horror films like Cat People and I Walked With a Zombie, produced under the supervision of Val Lewton (the current head of the studio’s horror division). While they were made on very low budgets that necessitated reusing assets from other RKO films (much of Cat People was shot on sets built for Orson Welles’ The Magnificent Ambersons, for example), they succeeded thanks to Tourneur’s masterful direction that prioritized atmosphere over spectacle. Their success moved him to the studio’s A-list where he was offered the role of director on Out of the Past, a film that would allow him to flex his filmmaking muscles away from the confines of a strict $150,000 budget and 75-minute runtime. Unsurprisingly, Tourneur was happy to accept.

Even though the film was produced on a high budget (high for RKO’s standards, that is), this emphasis on mood continued to dominate Tourneur’s approach. Chiaroscuro lighting is par for the course in the noir genre, but few bathe their scenes in such a delicate mix of light and shadow that an entire wave of emotions are conveyed in a single shot. When Jeff and Kathie have their first romantic encounter on the beaches of Acapulco, Tourneur shoots them almost entirely in shadow, giving this sensual scene a sinister touch that sets the tone for their relationship perfectly. This style persists throughout the film, ensuring even the idyllic hills of eastern California where Jeff has taken up residence have an ominous aura about them (fitting for a man who’s spent the past three years lying about his past). Tourneur and cinematographer Nicholas Musuraca (who had previously worked with Tourneur on Cat People) accomplish the difficult task of creating a world that exists just beyond the realms of reality while still retaining a tangible quality, and the result is a visual experience that compliments the somber tone beautifully.

Tourneur leaves the saddest moment for last. Ann is preparing to leave Bridgeport following the death of her beloved Jeff. Before she does, she asks the Kid (a worker at Jeff’s gas station) if he was really leaving with Kathie even after promising her that he wouldn’t. The Kid responds with a nod, leaving a tearful Ann to depart her hometown, mistakenly believing that her lover betrayed her for the woman who would later cause his death. It's unclear how much the Kid knows, or whether he’s lying because he knows the truth will only send her down the same dark road Jeff was trying to save her from, but the result is the same – Ann is alone, and the man she loved is dead. It’s a moment that encapsulates the film. No one comes out of this story for the better, with even the most virtuous of characters being left in a miserable place by the time the cameras stop rolling. And yet it's also this mindset that makes Out of the Past so engrossing to watch. It doesn’t sacrifice its narrative for crowd-pleasing theatrics, instead delivering an absolute gut punch of a finale that confirms it as one of noir’s crowning achievements. No matter what he did, Jeff could never escape his past. That conceit may be what all noirs are based around, but seeing it happen in real-time to a character you can’t help but love highlights just how inherently tragic this genre is.