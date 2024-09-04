True crime and the paranormal are colliding in Collider’s exclusive first look at the upcoming Hulu docuseries, Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal. Arriving at the streamer on September 24, the eight-episode production will ring in the spooky season in a one-two-punch kind of way. While there are plenty of similar projects out there that spend their time diving into the two separate universes of true crime and the paranormal, Out There blends them together and will force viewers to question what’s really out there.

Step into another realm in Collider’s exclusive unveiling of the trailer for Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal, as people from around North America sit down to tell their stranger-than-fiction stories. From first-hand accounts to interviews with police, the first look reveals how much we as humans will fight to understand things beyond our grasp. For new investigators, some of the trails run dry almost immediately as pieces of the original report have been redacted by police, while another man recalls being threatened by a menacing modulated voice. A different tale focuses on what appears to be an occult killing reminiscent of the first season of True Detective, and those who have survived traumatizing incidents gather the courage to speak out on something others haven’t believed.

The docuseries’ logline teases further details about the upcoming episodes, like one centered around a young boy’s disappearance in the Smoky Mountains. The child was last seen by an “ape-like beast,” making his kidnapping one of the area's biggest mysteries to this day. Another will turn its focus to Long Island after a UFO crash leads to an assassination attempt and uncovers a political conspiracy that otherwise may not have seen the light of day. All of these stories and more will be available when Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal arrives on Hulu on September 24.

Who’s Behind the Hulu Docuseries?

With a real penchant and obsession for all things true crime and unknown, Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal is the latest project to come from Duplass Brothers Productions. In the past, the company owned by Mark and Jay Duplass has backed such titles as Netflix’s Wild Wild Country, Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist, and American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, as well as Hulu’s Sasquatch. Of the new series, Mark Duplass told Collider:

“As we were researching our documentary series SASQUATCH, we stumbled into a web of bizarre, unsettling stories from around the globe. We simply couldn’t turn away. And thankfully Hulu shared our collective obsession.”

