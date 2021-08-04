Dead Drop Studios LLC has decided to celebrate their most successful title in the Outbreak series, Outbreak: Endless Nightmares, by adding a huge update that contains improvements and new features. Player feedback directly impacted the nature of the update, according to an article written over on Xbox Wire by Dead Drop Studios founder, Evan Wolbach.

Precision aiming and freelook have been improved. The new update now makes it easier for players’ survivor characters to move swiftly while strafing and to generate strong damage in headshots at a greater range. Weapon balancing was also improved when dealing with weapons such as shotguns. Gore graphics were also revised to appear more realistic. Co-op mode went through a “significant overhaul,” as well.

The first-person shooter view was not neglected in this update either, after improvements were heavily requested by the community. The mode now features a clear view of the survivor’s hands holding their weapon. This improvement is supposed to improve the weapon’s accuracy and reach longer ranges while making sure the controls are “responsive and tight.”

Image via Dead Drop Studios LLC

As for performance upgrades, discrete v-sync options to target 30-60 fps or unlock the framerate all together have been added to all Xbox copies. Series X users have slightly more options to improve their performance, however, with new options to select game resolution and graphics quality. Loading times have been updated to load 3X faster, and there’s a 20% boosted framerate across all platforms along with a lot of bug fixes – not too much disparity to worry about between the consoles, so that’s good news.

The game is also expected to receive two major expansions this coming year, as mentioned in the update announcement:

In Susurrations of the Nexus (ETA Winter 2022), Lydia will be forced to revisit twisted-variations of her memories of the outbreak as conjured by the horrific ghouls. After that, Vivification of the Apocalypse (ETA Spring 2022) will continue her story after the events of Endless Nightmares as she ventures forward into the unknown. These expansions will feature new content and gameplay scenarios, plus a few twists you’re definitely not expecting!

The update for Outbreak: Endless Nightmares is available now on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

