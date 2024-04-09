The Big Picture New cast members join Jonah Hill's film Outcome, including David Spade, Laverne Cox, Susan Lucci, Kaia Gerber, Roy Wood Jr., and Atsuko Okatsuka.

Keanu Reeves stars as a Hollywood star facing his demons, with Hill co-starring as his lawyer in the dark comedy.

Hill's production company, Strong Baby, is also working on a Grateful Dead biopic with Martin Scorsese directing.

Jonah Hill is hopping back into the director's chair with Outcome, an upcoming Apple Studios film that he also wrote and is co-producing. It was previously announced that Hill would star in the film alongside Cameron Diaz, Keanu Reeves, and Matt Bomer, and now a new slew of players have been added to the film. David Spade, Laverne Cox, Susan Lucci, Kaia Gerber, Roy Wood Jr., and Atsuko Okatsuka have all joined the cast of Outcome, according to Deadline. With all of these names, it appears that the film is shaping up to be a large ensemble.

No roles have been announced for the new cast members. It is known, however, that Outcome will star Reeves as Reef Hawk, a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past, according to a logline from Apple. Hill will co-star in the film as Ira Slitz, Reef's lawyer who initially informs him of the extortion and works to solve the mystery.

Hill is producing Outcome alongside Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin for their Strong Baby banner. Beyond Outcome, Hill's production company is staying busy — and teaming up with a major Hollywood director. Strong Baby is attached to develop a biopic on the band Grateful Dead, with Hill playing the group's frontman, Jerry Garcia. The film would be a collaboration between Hill and Martin Scorsese, who is attached to direct. Like Outcome, Hill is also producing the Grateful Dead film.

A Group of Hit Comedians Are Joining 'Outcome'

Given that Outcome is described as a dark comedy, it seems to be in good hands with its most recent additions. The most notable new name is Spade, who rose to fame on Saturday Night Live and has since starred in numerous comedy films, including Grown-Ups and Tommy Boy. He is also recognizable for his frequent collaborations with Adam Sandler, through which he starred in the sitcom Rules of Engagement.

Cox first made a name for herself on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black, becoming the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award. Following this, she has appeared in a number of films and reality shows and also had a starring role in the Netflix series Inventing Anna. Lucci is best known for her role on the ABC soap opera All My Children, becoming something of a television icon through a variety of shows. Wood is best known as a former correspondent on The Daily Show and hosted the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Gerber, the daughter of actress Cindy Crawford, recently hit the big screen in Bottoms and will be seen in the upcoming film SNL 1975. Okatsuka is an up-and-coming comedian who voiced Yuri Watanabe in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

No released date for Outcome has been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.