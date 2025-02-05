By April 2024, it had become apparent that Jonah Hill had decided to return to the director's chair with Outcome. The upcoming dark comedy would see him not only direct, but star alongside several A-list performers, including Keanu Reeves. Usually, whenever the name Reeves is mentioned, minds turn quite quickly to his unique gun-fu fighting style when he played the action hero, John Wick. However, many seem to forget that Reeves wasn't always about getting revenge for a Beagle. In his early years, the actor was a genre-hopping star with a body of work that included more humorous productions, and he looks set to return to more comedic roots with Outcome.

Besides Hill and Reeves, Outcome will also star Love, Brooklyn's Roy Wood Jr. Speaking to Screen Rant while looking ahead to the upcoming comedy project which has already been acquired by Apple TV+, Wood Jr. revealed that the project was still undergoing some minor tweaks. He said, "I spoke with Jonah Hill, who's directing and starring in Outcome, and I know they were still finishing up just a couple of tweaks on the edit." Wood Jr. goes on to tease a timeline saying, "I feel like it should be this year. I'm not going to speak out of turn, because I don't want to get in trouble with Apple."

On the subject of his co-star Reeves returning to a genre with fewer action scenes, Wood Jr. confirms that Reeves does not perform "one karate punch in the whole film." He goes on to cautiously tease the film, Reeves, and his character, saying:

"I can say that it is an extremely funny film, but to see Keanu Reeves, I don't think he does one karate punch in the whole film. Yeah, proper comedic Keanu Reeves is back. I can't say too much about my character, other than imagine if Deion Sanders was a civil rights lawyer. Whatever you envision, that's who I am in Outcome, which is totally different for me in Love, Brooklyn."

What Is 'Outcome' About?

Image via Netflix

When Outcome finally makes it to screens, the dark comedy will follow Reef Hawk, played by Reeves, a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past, according to a logline from Apple. The film will see Hill play Ira Slitz, Reef's lawyer who brings the extortion plot to Reef and works to unravel it. Besides Reeves, Hill and Wood Jr., Outcome is also set to star other heavyweights in Cameron Diaz and Matt Bomer. The rest of the cast features David Spade, Laverne Cox, Susan Lucci, Kaia Gerber, and Atsuko Okatsuka.

