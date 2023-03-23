The Netflix teen action-adventure series Outer Banks released its third season on Feb 23, and fans have been extremely pleased watching their favorite characters back on screen. The series follows a group of teenagers searching for mysterious and hidden treasures. Besides the thrilling action sequences which arise during the teens' hunt, fans also enjoy the themes of love, family, and friendship that the series explores.

In Season 3, recurring Outer Banks favorites John B (Chase Stokes), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), and Pope (Jonathan Daviss), continue their quest for treasure, now accompanied by Cleo (Carlacia Grant) and Big John (Charles Halford). With such a spectacular adventure come many risks, emotions, and funny moments. While waiting for Season 4, revisit some of the best lines the series has to offer.

"Just give me that John D already." — JJ

In Season 1 of Outer Banks, the love romantic tension between Kiara and John B is momentarily a major storyline. JJ insists to John B that Kiara likes him, and he encourages John B to make a move on her. Before going into Scooter's motel room, Kiara warns John B to be careful. When she's out of hearing distance, JJ mocks Kiara.

"Just be so careful, John B. Oh, just give me that John D, already!" JJ jokingly tells John B. The dynamic between John B and JJ is fun, lightening even the tensest of situations: JJ always has the most amusing jokes up his sleeve.

"You know the rule, no Pogue-on-Pogue macking." — John B

This quote closely follows the previously listed line, making this scene in the show's pilot an incredibly hilarious one. JJ asks John B when he's going to make a move on Kiara, but John B insists that that wouldn't be a wise decision. There's a rule between them that they should all strictly stay platonic friends.

The phrasing John B uses is hilarious, but the line also becomes very ironic, considering how much "Pogue-on-Pogue macking" happens throughout the series. The Pogues, at the very beginning of the series, would never expect what romantic connections to come between them.

"He's got the survival instincts of a cockroach" — Kiara

Episode 5 of Season 1, "Midsummers," is full of drama. JJ has gotten into hot water with his fines and abusive father while the rest of the Pogues deal with their issues. Kiara and Pope attend a party at the Island Club, and Pope asks her if she's heard from JJ. Kiara confidently says that JJ will be alright and that "He's got the survival instincts of a cockroach."

Cockroaches are known to be able to miraculously live through the most dangerous of situations. Kiara amusingly relates her friend to a cockroach, but she manages to do it endearingly. There are very few ways in which one would be fine with being compared to a cockroach, and survival instincts have got to be one of them.

"You love being seen with me, but you don't love me." — Sarah

Sarah and Topper (Austin North) have always had a tumultuous relationship, and that's perfectly expressed in this climactic argument between them. Sarah questions Topper's love for her and whether it is genuine or just based on superficiality. She wonders if Topper only likes their relationship because it makes him look good, and she confronts him about it.

This quote is so iconic that it went viral on TikTok. Hundreds of thousands of funny TikTok videos were made using the audio of this line in the background. You know a quote is great when it becomes part of a trend online!

"Love is five minutes of pleasure for a lifetime of pain." — Pope

In Season 2, Episode 7, "The Bonfire," John B is heartbroken over the state of his relationship with Sarah. They've broken up, and Sarah's gone to her ex for company. Pope and John B lie together outside, and John B shares his emotional distress. Pope says this line to comfort his friend, acknowledging how difficult love is.

Everyone's experienced the frustrations that come with love and relationships. Pope perfectly encapsulates the struggle of pursuing love in this quote. Most viewers would easily be able to relate to what he's saying, which is what makes this quote a reminder of the pain that comes with being a human.

"But you know what we do when arrows come flying? Ding! Ding! Ding!" — JJ

It's Episode 3 of Season 3, and Kiara has reunited with her friends. She, JJ, Pope, and Cleo are on Rafe's boat back to the OBX. Kiara and JJ worriedly discuss what their lives will look like when they return home. JJ mentions that Kiara's position isn't as bad as his. He has to deal with restitution; he has no job or parents.

JJ tells Kiara that "Arrows are going to be coming in hot" when he gets back. He then uplifts the mood by saying this quote and dramatically jumping around, pretending to kick away the arrows. JJ always knows how to add humor to even the most dismal situations.

"Thinking never helps when you already have the idea." — JJ

JJ says this line in Season 3, Episode 2, "The Bells," proving him to be one of the consistently funniest characters on the show. He comes up with the idea to use Portis's phone to call Singh, ask him to meet them somewhere, and then force him to give back Kiara. Pope suggests they think through the idea first, but JJ is already convinced by his plan.

JJ is eager to find Kiara, but he's also a very incautious and overhasty character. He frequently spontaneously comes up with plans and executes them on the spot, regardless of how dangerous they are. Viewers have taken note of how reckless and ironic JJ's quote is, making it completely within his character.

"JJ, what is it? Snack time?" — John B

In Outer Banks Season 3, Episode 7, "Happy Anniversary, " John B is fearful about his missing father, Big John after he is kidnapped by Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen). John B returns to Professor Sowell's house with JJ in hopes of getting help from him for their search for Big John.

The house is dark, Sowell is nowhere to be seen, and John B anxiously looks around when he sees JJ scarfing down chicken in Sowell's fridge. John B intends to stay focused, but JJ hasn't eaten for days. The friends' differing priorities result in this funny encounter.

"You know the No Love Club? I quit." — Cleo

Cleo says this line in the final episode of the third season. She and Pope had been spending a lot of time together throughout the season. The "No Love Club" she references is a two-person group she formed with Pope after they opened up about their difficulties with past relationships.

It's heartwarming to see two characters who had been cynical and pessimistic about love develop feelings for each other. Cleo nervously puts herself out there when confessing to Pope, but her bravery pays off when the scene ends with a romantic kiss between them.

“He wanted adventure, and he wanted to find treasure. You know what I realized? I am my father’s son.” — John B

The third season of Outer Banks is full of drama and danger, but it ends on a bittersweet note. This quote is spoken in voiceover at the end of "Secret of the Gnomon". John B reflects on the impact of his father on his life. John B wasn't always happy with Big John's decisions and often questioned his morals and priorities, but he ultimately realized that his father's purpose in life was not too different from his own.

John B seeks adventure, but he comes to understand that a life of excitement must come with struggle and pain. The lead character's recollection is a profound line that depicts the show's conflicts and resolutions well. It's a touching end that makes fans cry alongside the characters and eagerly await the release of Outer Banks Season 4.

