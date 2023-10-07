In Outer Banks, the Pogues and Kooks are in constant conflict over a legendary treasure, leading to drastic decisions and uncovering secrets. Pogues are in search of a legendary treasure that is linked to John B’s father's disappearance. The treasure that everyone in the Outer Banks is after creates more of a division within the island.

Characters like Rafe Cameron (Drew Starkey) and John B (Chase Stokes) each have their own struggles and play important roles in the search for treasure and the protection of their friends. Despite their differences and personal struggles, the Pogues come together to protect each other and the treasure from falling into the wrong hands, ultimately forming strong bonds.

10 Rafe Cameron

He is scared, trying to prove to his father he can be substantial. Rafe has had a difficult road, and he may have several issues going on, including addiction and erratic behavior. He is disrespectful on various occasions, especially towards his younger sister, Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline). However, he does not display the same behavior towards Wheezie, his youngest sister.

Rafe is the villain and the enemy of the Pogues, but he is troubled and constantly in need of approval by his father. Due to his constant need for approval, he often does reckless things which always have consequences. Though he is seen as the enemy, all he wants to do is follow in his father’s footsteps.

9 Topper

Topper (Austin North) is a Kook, and he considers himself to have elite status. This often comes off as entitled. He is enemies with the Pogues, most importantly John B. He is frequently violent with the Pogues, and he attacks them on many occasions. He is in love with Sarah despite not being together anymore and constantly protecting her.

Topper has his own struggles which are not seen by others. He often feels he is not good enough due to his mother’s harsh treatment of him. He is furious with John B after he finds out he and Sarah are back together, which makes him do rash things. All he ever does is protect Sarah from harm's way.

8 Rose

Rose (Caroline Arapoglou) is the stepmother of Rafe, Sarah, and Wheezie. She is the trophy wife to Ward Cameron. In the beginning, she does not have a close relationship with kids. Afterward, Ward fakes his death and she becomes protective of her stepchildren. She will stop at nothing to keep them safe from the dangers of Ward. She worries about the kids about the damage Ward has done to his kids.

While she appears sweet on the outside; she is ruthless. She grew up as a Pogue, like her husband, and she enjoys the luxury of the Kook lifestyle, she protects her stepchildren. She forces Ward to stop the madness of the treasure and donate everything to the museum to make up for the wrongdoings of Ward.

7 Deputy Shoupe

Deputy Shoupe is the sheriff of Outer Banks; he tries to protect the kids as best as he can. At the beginning he may seem like the enemy, but he is on the Pogues side. He is in search of John B, and he tells the Pogues that John B could not have survived the storm. He will stop at nothing to find the Pogues after their disappearance.

Although in many situations he may be the enemy he will stop at nothing to protect the Outer Banks from the dangers of those around him. He believes he is doing right by the Pogues by taking Kiara to her parents, but he realizes nothing is stopping the Pogues from finding the treasure.

6 John B

John B is the charismatic leader of the Pogues. He will stop at nothing to find his missing father, who was lost at sea. He is constantly getting himself in dangerous situations, even convincing his friends to search for his missing father as well as the treasure his father was in search of. John B disappears along with Sarah, whom he formed a relationship with, after he drags her into the adventure in search of gold.

John B rarely goes for the safest options, but he will do anything to protect those he cares for. His main goal is to find his father, but this often gets him into trouble. He is smart, and his plans do not often make sense to the other Pogues, but he often succeeds. In the season 3 time jump, he opens a surf shop with Sarah.

5 Pope

Pope (Jonathan Daviss) is smart and intelligent. He is often mentioned as “the brains of the operation” He is always thinking about the consequences of the actions the Pogues face. He is the idealist in the group. His family owns Heywards, a seafood shop that supplies seafood for the island. He is often seen fighting with his father due to his witty, sarcastic attitude.

Pope is determined to help the Pogues find the treasure which hurts his relationship with his family. He is in love with Kiara, but it is not returned. He forms a relationship with Cleo, and he learns he can have it all. He can have a relationship as well as go to school which he has always been passionate about.

4 Kiara

Kiara (Madison Bailey) comes from the Kook lifestyle, but she considers herself a Pogue. She is determined and independent, and she does not let anyone push her around. She is confident, and will do anything to protect her friends from the dangers of their treasure hunt. She often feels torn between loyalty to her parents or the Pogues, which gets her in trouble at times.

Kiara is stubborn and always chooses the Pogues over her parents, who fear her becoming full Kook. She protects her friends, but more importantly, she protects JJ. She is the first person to realize the trauma that JJ faces. She becomes his biggest supporter and protector. Although she and Sarah were enemies due to their vastly different values, they became best friends and would do anything to protect one another.

3 JJ

JJ (Rudy Pankow) comes from a troubled home life, and he is Pogue through and through. He is trustworthy, but will never share his secrets about his home life to protect the Pogues and himself. He is a daredevil and quick-tempered. He is erratic, resulting in not thinking before he acts, and this leads him into dangerous situations that are hard to get out of.

JJ is brave and loyal which makes him a great addition to the Pogues as they search for the treasure. He and John B have been friends since their childhood, but Kiara is the only one who understands him. This results in them falling in love which they least expected. At the end of the series, he bought a boat which he has always dreamed of - something that was his.

2 Cleo

Cleo (Garlacia Grant) is a deserter whom John B and Sarah encounter on their treasure hunt in Nassau. When they first meet they are enemies, but later become allies. She becomes a trusted member of the Pogues when she helps John B and Sarah escape. She is confident, and will stop at nothing to keep her friends safe due to her fearless actions.

After saving the Kooks in several dangerous situations, she herself is stranded along with Pogues on Poguelandia. She trusts her friends but more than anything and will do anything to protect them. Her relationship with Pope grows as they form “No-Love-Club,” but unfortunately love wins, and the “No-Love-Club '' is disbanded as they form a romantic relationship.

1 Sarah Cameron

Sarah is popular and wealthy and is described as the “Kook Princess.” She is more than a Kook Princess; there is more depth to her which comes to the surface when she becomes a part of the Pogues. She is fighting with her inner conflict of leaving the Kook lifestyle behind to become a Pogue. She is loyal to her friends, but she doesn't know who to trust - her friends or her family.

Through her realization, she learns she should trust her friends based on her kindness and ability to express her feelings towards her family. She becomes a trusted member of Pogulandia, facing challenges as she accepts her new lifestyle. Sarah faces these head-on and creates several friendships as well as sharing treasures with those she cares about; the Pogues.

