Outer Banks is a Netflix teen drama show that follows the lives of five teenagers on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where there are two distinct groups, the Pogues and the Kooks. The Pogues are made up of John B (Chase Stokes), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Kiara (Madison Bailey), while the most notable Kooks are the Camerons, namely Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and her brother Rafe (Drew Starkey), as well as Sarah's boyfriend Topper (Austin North). The Pogues are the working class group on the island, while the Kooks are the wealthy ones, and it quickly becomes obvious to viewers that the Kooks are used to having their way, and the Pogues are no longer willing to accept it.

John B is the leader of the Pogues, and when his father, Big John Routledge (Charles Halford), disappears, he decides that it's up to him to finish what his father started: the search for the Royal Merchant, a famous shipwreck. His friends hop on board when they realize that a hefty payout is at stake, but as they start on the hunt for the treasure, other groups that are after the same treasure start to get in the way, and the quest is no longer just fun and games. The treasure hunt aspect of this show delivers life-or-death stakes and exciting heist sequences, while the teen and class elements to the show keep the relationships and realities of the characters relatable and grounded.

10 "Secret of the Gnomon"

Season 3, Episode 10

In the season three finale, the Pogues have reunited in South America and are closer than ever to finding El Dorado, the city of gold. While John B and Sarah hunt for the treasure with Big John, JJ and Kiara run into Pope and Cleo (Carlacia Grant), who are running from Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen), a powerful man that is also after the treasure. The next day, John B, Sarah and Big John find El Dorado, with John B and Sarah putting their eyes on the treasure and snagging some gold, but Singh finds them too, and Big John blows up the cave before Singh is able to get in on the discovery.

The Pogues are finally able to say they found the treasure by the end of this episode, and two fathers, Big John and Ward Cameron (Charles Esten), redeem themselves to their kids and to the fans of the show, sacrificing themselves to save the Pogues from Singh and his greedy henchmen, showing everyone that family is more important than treasure in the end. Back in the Outer Banks, the Pogues have acquired their fortune and have each done something different with their new money, but it's not long before a new treasure hunt is on their radar.

9 "Midsummers"

Season 1, Episode 5

With the annual Midsummers event on the horizon on the Kook side of the island, neither Sarah nor Kiara want to attend, but being convinced by their families, they do, and their Pogue friends join in on the festivities too. JJ crashes the party to get a message to Sarah from John B, who needs the original map to Tanneyhill from her, and Topper is starting to realize that Sarah is no longer interested in him. After the Pogues leave the party, John B alerts them to a potential new addition to their treasure hunting team, news that Kiara is not happy to hear.

Audience members get a glimpse at the Kook life up close and personal in this episode, and with the crashing of the party by the Pogues, fans also get to see the entertaining conflict between the two groups. It also becomes obvious that Sarah is intrigued by the Pogue lifestyle and makes a choice to be with John B, which results in John B getting pushed off a tower in the middle of the night by Topper. Ward Cameron comes to John B's rescue when he is released from the hospital, but the more entrenched in the Cameron family that John B gets, the more hesitant his friends become about his commitment to the cause.

8 "The Coastal Venture"

Season 2, Episode 10

The season two finale sees the Cameron family making a desperate attempt to leave the Outer Banks and travel to where Ward, who faked his own death after taking the fall for Rafe's crimes, cannot be reached by law enforcement. Sarah, who was brought on to the boat against her will, unconscious, soon realizes what her father has done, and luckily for her, the Pogues have stowed away on the ship in a shipping container. The Pogues find their way out of the container with help from Cleo, who happens to be working on the ship, and do their best to save Sarah from her dad as well as retrieve the Cross of Santo Domingo from the Camerons.

If Sarah wasn't fully on board with the Pogues before this episode, she definitely is by the end of it. Sarah's love for her dad has always made her a little hesitant to throw him completely under the bus, but when he chokes her on the ship and tells her to stop calling him dad, because she's not one of them anymore, any hope that Sarah has of a normal relationship with her father disappears. The Pogues are always in a high-stakes situation, but this episode took that to the extreme, and left the Pogues stranded on a desert island, after narrowly escaping the ship on a lifeboat.

7 "My Druthers"

Season 2, Episode 6

Ward Cameron senses that his time is running out in "My Druthers," when law enforcement comes to his home at Tanneyhill with a search warrant for the premises and second degree murder charges for Rafe. While Ward's wife, Rose (Caroline Arapoglou), and Ward debate whether to throw Rafe under the bus or get a lawyer, John B is looking for Sarah after getting released from prison, where he was held under the same charge that Rafe has now been saddled with. Topper brings Sarah back to the Pogues, to John B's annoyance, and Rafe is given up to the police by his frequent accomplice, Barry (Nicholas Cirillo).

In order to save his family, Ward confesses to Rafe's and his crimes and then blows up his boat, with him on it. With Sarah and the Pogues watching on, Sarah is obviously distraught that her father just killed himself, but when she looks to her friends, the only one who seems remotely sad at what they've seen is Kiara. It seems like the Camerons are finally taking responsibility for what they've done, much to the happiness of viewers who have known the truth all along, but if there's one thing a fan of Outer Banks can't do, it's assume that everything is as it seems.

6 "Prayers"

Season 2, Episode 3

When Rafe and Ward show up in the Bahamas to protect the gold that they've stolen from the Pogues, they end up in a firefight with Sarah and John B, with Sarah sustaining a gunshot wound. Back in the Outer Banks, Pope has been reached out to by a wealthy family that claims they have information to exonerate John B from the accusations that he killed Sheriff Peterkin (Adina Porter). Sarah fights for her life as Cleo and Captain Terrance (Terence Rosemore) wait for them at the dock with the gold, but the Pogues are unable to get there in time and Ward gets the gold back after getting the authorities on his side.

This episode gives viewers a glimpse at how Rafe thinks, as Rafe tells his father, who isn't sure that it was even Sarah that they saw, that it was Sarah, that he shot her accidentally, and he doesn't feel bad about it. Rafe is so adamant about the fact that Sarah is not with their family anymore, and he does not understand why his father continues to favor her over him. And when Rafe works up the courage to ask his father for help because he thinks his bad thoughts might make him do something he regrets, his father ignores his plea so that he can continue using Rafe to do his bidding. The dynamics at play in the Cameron men's relationship is on full display in this episode, and while very dysfunctional, it is also very intriguing to watch.

5 "Heists"

Season 3, Episode 5

While Big John and John B are in Charleston, South Carolina trying to find a clue in the search for El Dorado, the Outer Banks has received the news that the missing Pogues are back. Kiara, Pope, JJ, Sarah and Cleo are heading to Wilimington to steal the Cross of Santo Domingo back from the Camerons, but first have to find a way of locating the cross and transporting it. Sarah convinces her old flame Topper to lend them his truck, and the Pogues manage to find the cross on a train car, stop the train, and steal it, but they are caught, and now have to outrun the police to take what's rightfully theirs.

Fans of Outer Banks are not strangers to a good heist, and this episode is no exception. It's fun for fans to watch the Pogues come up with their plan of attack and carry it out, watching the group hold their breath as they count on JJ's outlandish idea of stopping the train. Viewers also get to see a comedic dynamic at play with the hesitant Topper driving the getaway car. In the end, though, it's revealed that the cross is not in the crate that they stole, and once again, it looks like Rafe is going to come out with the win.

4 "The Phantom"

Season 1, Episode 10

With the manhunt for John B, who is accused of the murder of Sheriff Peterkin, in full swing, Sarah and John B hide out in a vacant home. Sarah is the only one other than her father and brother who knows what really happened to the Sheriff, and heads to the law enforcement headquarters to tell them the truth. But Ward starts playing the innocent father with a brainwashed daughter card, and she realizes it's hopeless. Tension rises while JJ, Pope and Kiara acquire JJ's dad's boat for John B's escape, Rafe and Barry are out for revenge on the Pogues, and a tropical storm grows closer and closer.

The season one finale keeps fans on the edge of their seats as they wait for the rest of the cast to discover that Rafe Cameron is the one responsible for the murder of Sheriff Peterkin. Sarah is finally coming to terms with all that her father will do to get away with what he and Rafe have done, but she stays true to the Pogues and joins John B in his escape. John B and Sarah manage to get to the boat and start to sail away, until their boat capsizes in the storm. But the quest for the gold is not over, as the ship that rescues John B and Sarah is heading for Nassau, Bahamas, the place where Ward has sent the stolen treasure.

3 "The Darkest Hour"

Season 2, Episode 5

John B and Sarah's lives are in danger when Ward and Rafe try to take matters into their own hands. John B is currently in prison as he has been charged with the first degree murder of Sheriff Peterkin. This isn't final enough for Ward though, so he pays off a police officer to let a man out of his jail cell and kill John B. Similarly, Sarah is lured in by Rafe, who poses as their sister Wheezie (Julia Antonelli) via text, to the docks where he tries to drown her for not siding with their family. Luckily, John B is able to fight off his attacker and Sarah is saved by Topper, but things are hitting rock bottom for the Pogues.

The Pogues are starting to understand the forces they are up against in the fight to save John B from the death penalty, the maximum sentence he is up against for the crime he has been charged with. JJ does what he always does, and tries to save his friend, and Pope is looking for the key to the Cross through information his grandmother has given him. Any good favor viewers had left for either Ward or Rafe is likely gone after seeing the lengths the two will go to keep the truth under wraps, making for a very intense watch.

2 "The Bell Tower"

Season 1, Episode 9

In the aftermath of the shooting of Sheriff Peterkin, John B runs for his life and Sarah stays behind to try and help the Sheriff. Though Ward plays like he will help the Sheriff to make Sarah feel better, he ends up framing John B for the murder and Sheriff Peterkin succumbs to her injuries. Back at the Cameron household, Sarah is locked in her room to keep her quiet and Wheezie and Rose start asking questions. After Pope, Kiara and JJ devise a plan to ask Sarah what happened, Sarah escapes and finds John B at the bell tower, but Topper has followed them, and so has the search party looking for John B.

At the height of the season, the true colors of Rafe and Ward Cameron are on full display for the viewers, and for Sarah, who can't understand why her father isn't going to hold Rafe accountable for what he has done. As the manhunt for John B by the police and the community ensues, viewers watch John B run through backyards and houses, knowing that the man responsible is egging on the hunt to save himself. Fans start to realize exactly the type of people that the Pogues are up against, and recognize that the odds are stacked against them.

1 "The Runway"

Season 1, Episode 8

"The Runway" picks up right where the last episode ends, with John B and Ward fighting on Ward's boat. Narrowly escaping with his life, John B heads back to the Outer Banks and finds Lana Grubbs (CC Castillo), who tells him about Ward killing his father. John B is on a rampage and confronts Sarah about how her father learned about the gold, and tells her that her father killed his father. Things get worse for John B when he goes back to where the Pogues found the gold and see that it has been stolen. Luckily, due to Pope, the Pogues realize they still have a chance to get the gold back and head to the Camerons' private airstrip where the gold is being loaded on to a plane, headed for the Bahamas.

Now that John B has lost his father to Ward, as well as his treasure, he is unafraid to confront Ward. John B drives his VW bus onto the tarmac to stop the plane with Ward, Sarah and the gold on it. It's at this moment that Sheriff Peterkin shows up, ready to arrest Ward, but as soon as she pulls her gun, she is shot. Rafe comes out from behind the plane, claiming that he saved his dad. Rafe finally shows the extremes he will go to show his father that he is more loyal than Sarah, and Sarah finally realizes who her family is. This episode shows the first real glimpse at the lengths these characters will go to get what they want, how the Camerons refuse to let the Pogues take what they believe is theirs, and how the Pogues will never give up the quest.

