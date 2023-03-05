Outer Banks is a Netflix series about teenagers and modern day treasure hunting on the coast of North Carolina, known as the Outer Banks or OBX. In the show, teens hunt for buried treasure that is believed to be linked to John B's father disappearing. The island is essentially split into two parts, Figure 8 and The Cut. John B and his friends are part of the group known as the Pogues who hail from The Cut, or the lower class on the islands. The Kooks are the wealthy upper class from the Figure 8 part of the island, and they are also in search of the treasure, which causes the two groups to clash in a very modern day West Side Story fashion.

Season 3 of Outer Banks just released in early January of this year and there is a fourth season confirmed for this favorite teen mystery series. Although the series in set in North Carolina, most, if not all, of the series was filmed in South Carolina. If you can't get enough of Outer Banks and want to immerse yourself fully into the show, take a look at some of the real life filming locations below.

Shem Creek, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Majority of the boating and water scenes for Kildare Harbor were filmed in Shem Creek. Shem Creek is a South Carolina local favorite spot for hanging out by the marina, watching the sunset and enjoying different dining locations. Heyward's Seafood, owned by Pope's dad, was filmed inside the real restaurant of Geechie Seafood that sits in Shem Creek. The Wreck, owned by Kiara's family, was also filmed inside a Shem Creek local restaurant known as The Wreck Of Richard and Charlene.

The Kiawah Island Golf Resort

The Kiawah Island Golf Resort is located on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, which is just south of Charleston. The golf resort was used as the location for the Island Club, which is where the Kooks host the Midsummer Night Ball and tends to be the fanciest place to gather together and hang out. If you want to visit this location in real life, you can enjoy an oceanfront restaurant and many beachside activities.

Pitt Street, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Pitt Street, located in Mount Pleasant's Old Village District, is the location for many scenes in Outer Banks. Downtown Kildare uses Pitt Street as its backdrop. The Sheriff's Station is filmed in a local condominium building and the Kildare Island Surfboard Store was filmed inside The Green Shutter antique shop. Visiting Pitt Street means you can visit all the cute and quaint mom-and-pop shops and restaurants.

Lowndes Grove Estate, Charleston, South Carolina

Sarah Cameron's family estate can actually be seen by visiting the low country of Charleston. The Lowndes Grove is used primarily for weddings and events. Its 18th century architecture and art makes it a place of wonderment for anyone who visits and gets to experience the ambiance there for their events.

Creekside Lands Inn, Charleston, South Carolina

If you've wanted to stay in the hotel room that John B and Pope break into at the Summer Winds Motel, you can! Book room 229 at the Creekside Lands Inn in Charleston to see where that episode from Season 1was filmed.

Morris Island, South Carolina

One of the islands just below Charleston, Morris Island, was used to film the marches and shipwreck scenes from Outer Banks. Specifically, the Lighthouse Creek in Morris Island is where those scenes were filmed and the red and white lighthouse can even be spotted in the background of some of those scenes.

Morris Island Lighthouse and Hunting Island Lighthouse, South Carolina

After receiving some clues about the treasure, the Pogues visit the Redfield Lighthouse. The Redfield Lighthouse was filmed at both the Morris Island Lighthouse and the Hunting Island Lighthouse. The Hunting Island Lighthouse near Beaufort, South Carolina, is used as the interior for the Redfield Lighthouse, and the Morris Island Lighthouse is used as the exterior for the Outer Banks location.

Gaillard Center, Charleston, South Carolina

When John B and Sarah visit UNC at Chapel Hill, they are actually visiting the Gaillard Center of Charleston. The Gaillard Center hosts many performers, artists, scholars, and even the Charleston Symphony. While visiting UNC, John B and Sarah also stroll through a picturesque park that can be seen if you visit Washington Square. Washington Square is just a short four-minute ride around the corner from the Gaillard Center.

Bathsheba Beach, Barbados

The iconic and scenic rocky beach from Season 2 when the Pogues plan to rescue Sarah from her family was filmed in Barbados. The teens infiltrate the ship and all eventually jump ship and swim to the nearest island to be free of Sarah's family. Bathsheba Beach is known for its unique rock formations and eventually becomes known as Poguelandia in Season 3.

Welchman Hall Gully, Barbados

In Season 3 when the gang travels to El Dorado and through the South American jungle, the stumble upon the El Dorado cave. While looking like it's filmed in South America, this cave was actually filmed in Barbados. The Welchman Hall Gully is a tropical park that is open to the public and has scenic hiking trails and cave tours.